Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,836 in the last 365 days.

Committee Advances Singleton, Oroho Bill to Qualify Volunteer Emergency Responders for Small Employer Health Benefit Plans

Trenton – The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee advanced bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton and Senator Steven Oroho (R- Morris/Sussex/Warren) would permit a municipality to include volunteer firefighters and other emergency responders within the municipal eligible employee group under the small employer health benefits plan statutes.

 

“Volunteer emergency responders provide an invaluable service to their communities without financial compensation,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “This bill would provide these selfless volunteers with access to certain health benefit plans, which is one way we can show our appreciation for their service.”

 

The bill, S-331, would authorize municipalities to regard volunteer firefighters and other emergency responders as eligible employees under the small employer health benefits plan statutes.

 

Current law permits municipalities to offer group health insurance benefits to volunteer firefighters and emergency responders regarding small employer health benefits plans. However, the volunteers are not included in the definition of eligible employees regarding the statutes dealing with small health benefit plans. Under this bill, this conflict between provisions would be resolved.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.

You just read:

Committee Advances Singleton, Oroho Bill to Qualify Volunteer Emergency Responders for Small Employer Health Benefit Plans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.