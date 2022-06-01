To the participants of the Baku Energy Week

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - Dear participants of the exhibition and forum!

I am greeting you on the occasion of the opening of the Baku Energy Week, which combines several energy events, and wish you all good health and success in your future endeavors for the progress of your countries.

The Baku Energy Week, the most prestigious event in the oil, gas sector and energy sector of the Caspian region, combines the 27th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Alternative Energy Exhibition and the Baku Energy Forum, which is the successor to the Caspian Oil and Gas Conference.

The Baku Energy Week is being reorganized after a two-year break caused by the pandemic that the Azerbaijani government has been successfully fighting. Both live meetings and extensive dialogues involving the region’s industrial leaders add to the importance of the exhibition and forum. This year's Baku Energy Week brings together key players in the global energy market and international companies for new cooperation in creating more sustainable and secure energy.

It is commendable that issues such as de-carbonization, increasing green energy, as well as providing affordable and safe energy supply, which have become a global challenge, are high on the agenda of this week's Energy Week dialogue. At the same time, the Baku Energy Forum, while continuing the tradition of the Caspian Oil and Gas Conference which has gained the status of a major event in the energy sector, has expanded its agenda with new energy segments.

The challenges facing the world and the expected structural transformation in the global energy balance have raised issues for the region, such as increasing sustainable and clean energy capacity and identifying new energy routes. Taking this into account, Azerbaijan, one of the important players in ensuring global and regional energy security, implements sustainable projects, especially in the development of renewable energy, supports close integration with neighboring countries' energy systems, and maintains peace, stability and security in the region.

Against the background of the growing importance of natural gas in energy transformation, the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project continues to grow. This project, which is of strategic importance for Azerbaijan, plays an important part in ensuring the energy security of Europe, and there are great opportunities for further expansion of this energy corridor.

Azerbaijan has set long-term goals for energy security, especially its green energy policy. In the field of energy, open, transparent, business- and result-oriented cooperation and mutual support are our unchanging principles. By 2030, we have identified becoming a “green growth” country and achieving a clean environment as one of our national priorities for socioeconomic development. Such a policy will provide a perfect foundation for a successful energy transformation in the region.

The existing stability, economic development, modern infrastructure, favorable business environment and great energy potential in our country have created broad prospects for the production and export of renewable energy. Azerbaijan, together with companies with extensive experience in the energy sector, has launched large-scale projects aimed at creating renewable energy capacities. Significant progress has already been made in creating a new generation capacity of 855 megawatts. This further strengthens and enhances the position of Azerbaijan as a reliable supplier of new energy resources in international markets.

The diversification of energy resources, de-carbonization, as well as increasing the use of natural gas as a source of low-carbon energy, are of particular importance in this process. The great energy potential of our liberated historical territories promises broad prospects for the implementation of successful “green energy” projects and energy security in the region. According to the data available, the production of solar and wind energy in Karabakh and East Zangazur can reach about 9,000-10,000 megawatts. For this purpose, conceptual “green energy” projects have already been developed in Karabakh and East Zangazur together with leading international companies, and the creation of a unique “green energy zone” concept consisting of modern renewable energy sources is currently underway. Along with huge natural gas reserves, our renewable energy potential promises important opportunities to become a “green growth” country.

Azerbaijan, which has a special position in the development of the world oil and energy industry, is also implementing large-scale investment projects in various countries. Today, the position of our country, which is recognized as a reliable partner in the international arena, is becoming even stronger. We are fulfilling our obligations and creating favorable conditions for foreign investors.

We must further expand our cooperation to ensure energy security, diversification and the transition to green energy in the region. In order to successfully meet the challenges of energy security in the future, the application of new technologies and digital solutions in this area should take precedence.

Azerbaijan has been hosting this globally important event for a long time. I believe that due to the many years of experience, the exhibition and forum will open new horizons for our broad economic relations and contribute to fruitful cooperation in an atmosphere of mutual understanding with comprehensive presentations, discussions and exchanges of views on topical issues.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan