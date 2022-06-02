Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,835 in the last 365 days.

From Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei

AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullaahi Wabarakaatuh

I have great pleasure in sending my congratulations to you and to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day.

Brunei Darussalam and Azerbaijan continue to enjoy warm and friendly relations and I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen our bilateral and international cooperation, including in our work in the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

I wish Your Excellency and your family good health and happiness, and with continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Wassalamu Alaikum Warahmatullaahi Wabarakaatuh

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

Sultan of Brunei

You just read:

From Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.