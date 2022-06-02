From Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic

AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

I am honored to express to Your Excellency, on behalf of the government and people of the Dominican Republic, as well as on my own behalf, the most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day in the distinguished country of Azerbaijan, and I express my best wishes for the prosperity and well-being of that great nation.

Luis Abinader

President of the Dominican Republic