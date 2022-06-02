Expedited Freight Leader Direct Expedite LLC Announces 15,000 Rate Quotes Processed Through its Patent Pending Platform
DEXi Bot is the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Mascot for Direct Expedite
Milestone Marks Undisputed Leadership in Automation of Expedited Freight Transportation Processes
At Direct Expedite we feel that for a shipment to be truly EXPEDITED, the entire process must be EXPEDITED”HARRIMAN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Expedite, LLC, is a Ground Expedited Freight Arrangement Service Provider and Pioneer in innovation, automation, and implementation.
— Dale Prax
Today the company announced that its Patent Pending “Automated Ground Expedite Freight Quoting System (with Multiple Options based on Transit Time and Vehicle Size)” has received, processed, and delivered on more than 15 thousand rate searches in the 14 months since its official release in Mid-April 2021.
This significant milestone makes Direct Expedite, LLC the undisputed leader in the Automated Expedited Freight Rate Quoting space and provides absolute confidence for 3PLs, brokers and freight forwarders that Direct Expedite’s platform delivers the fastest and most comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date rates in the industry.
Direct Expedite is disrupting expedited freight processes and is the first and only Ground Expedite Freight Broker with an automated digital rate quoting platform of this caliber. Its customers now enjoy a single source for managing all of the rating and booking complexities for Ground Expedited Freight moves.
With accurate and timely rate quotes that are derived from several data points such as current vehicle capacity, available shipments, historic values, current fuel costs, and required transit times, Direct Expedite users have a means to quote their customer with complete confidence and more than 100 times faster that manual quotes (From Approximately 6 Minutes to as Little as SIX Seconds).
The quoting and booking platform is available for registered Direct Expedite customers via its website www.DirectExpedite.com and on its Direct Expedite Mobile App (Available on Google Play and the App Store).
If the customer prefers to request a Ground Expedite Rate Quote via email, Direct Expedite has a solution here also. Through Robotic Process Automation (RPA), a registered customer can submit a rate quote request via email (with only origin and destination zip codes and any accessorial such as liftgate, appointment delivery, etc.) to our bidding bot. “DEXi” our quoting Bot will read the email, query the quoting system, and respond back to the customer via email with Rate Quotes in as little as 1 minute and 26 seconds.
Included in the email response will be a link for the user to attach a copy of their Bill of Lading or Rate Confirmation and through RPA, their shipment will be booked immediately.
In time that it takes Direct Expedite competitors to respond to a customer with a rate quote, the company says they can have the shipment booked, carrier assigned and a driver dispatched to pickup.
The instant rate quotes are backed by Direct Expedite’s Capacity Guarantee. Direct Expedite will guarantee capacity during normal business hours. For shipments in Major Metro Areas Direct Expedite will ensure pick up within 4 hours and for areas beyond major metro areas, at truck will arrive within 6 hours of dispatch. Within the quoting system, users will also see details on the up to the minute availability of Sprinters or Straight trucks near the shipper’s location.
” With more than 10 thousand successful rate searches, our customers know they are getting a full view of available equipment and clear visibility to accurate door-to-door rates,” explained Prax.
Depended on by some of the largest global freight forwarders, Direct Expedite is a single source for managing all quoting, booking, and tracking complexities and is the only provider that quotes door to door, exclusive use Sprinter, Small Straight Truck and Large Straight Truck in as little as six seconds (with Guaranteed Capacity).
Potential Customers can try the system risk free at www.DirectExpedite.com/demo. In the demo users can enter in the origin and destination zip codes, then they can enter any accessorial requirements and press the “get my rates” button. The user will then enter their email address. Within seconds a rate quote is display on the screen and an email confirmation will arrive in their email box.
With the comprehensive and widely used platform, Direct Expedite team members can work faster and more efficiently, and customers can be the FIRST back to their shippers or manufacturers to offer accurate rates with more details that keeps pricing transparent and profitable.
About Direct Expedite
Established in 2019 by Four Seasoned Industry Veterans, Direct Expedite aims to revolutionize ground expedited freight transportation processes to provide best-in-class deliveries for time-sensitive, just-in-time and deferred freight in Exclusive Use Sprinter Vans, Small Straight Trucks and Large Straight Trucks with Team and Solo Drivers.
Our dedicated and talented shipment coordinators will handle your time critical or just in time deliveries from start to finish, hitting the tightest deliver windows.
We will use our years of experience, Innovation, and groundbreaking technology to get it done. At Direct Expedite we feel that for a shipment to be truly EXPEDITED, the entire process must be EXPEDITED. www.DirectExpedite.com
Dale Prax
Direct Expedite LLC
dprax@directexpedite.com
