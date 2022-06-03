GIS Expert Joins ITpipes
Andy Bartell Joins ITpipes as Project Manager and GIS Specialist
Andy’s vast background in project implementation and GIS deployment was exactly what we needed. He will not only be an asset to the company but more importantly, our clients”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infrastructure Technologies (ITpipes), the most trusted, user-friendly platform available to manage municipal wastewater collection systems, announced today that Andy Bartell, a private & municipal sector GIS veteran, has joined ITpipes as a Project Manager and GIS Specialist.
— Cori Criss, CEO, ITpipes
“Andy’s experience and personality are a perfect fit for ITpipes” said Cori Criss, CEO, ITpipes. “With our substantial growth, we needed another Project Manager. Additionally, being a ‘second-generation’ software, many of our new clients are turning to ITpipes because they’ve seen how our software can work with GIS - specifically Esri. Andy’s vast background in project implementation and GIS deployment was exactly what we needed. He will not only be an asset to the company but more importantly, our clients.”
While ITpipes delivers powerful decision-making data for underground infrastructure in a stand-alone configuration, clients know that when that data is combined with geospatial intelligence, the value of the data increases tremendously. ITpipes is a close partner of Esri, the world leader in GIS. The company is a Silver-Level Esri partner, listed on Esri’s ArcGIS Marketplace, and has earned the System-Ready Specialty from Esri, making ITpipes the first choice for municipal GIS departments when selecting a pipe inspection software. This close relationship of ITpipes, Esri, and municipal end users is how Andy began working with ITpipes, initially as a client.
“I am beyond thrilled to be part of the ITpipes team,” said Andy Bartell. “I’ve been working with ITpipes for the last four years, and have always been impressed with their product, culture, and mostly their customer service. With a company-wide focus on seamless GIS integrations, I’m looking forward to helping other agencies implement efficient Esri-based pipe inspection programs.”
Andy’s most recent position was with the City of Sheboygan WI, where he implemented not only ITpipes, but also a complete Esri Enterprise GIS system. This work was recognized by Esri, including a published success story, a presentation at the IMGIS conference, as well as mentions during Esri founder and CEO, Jack Dangermond’s, plenary sessions.
Andy has a BS in Geoscience with a minor in GIS, as well as a MS in Energy Management. His professional experience boasts multiple municipal GIS management positions, as well as vast experience in the private sector, mostly with oil and gas industries. He is active in the Wisconsin Land Information Association, where he often presents, as well as volunteers. Andy will be in San Diego in July representing ITpipes at the Esri User Conference, along with Ross Brown, ITpipes Sales Manager.
About ITpipes
ITpipes develops platforms to allow pipeline inspections to quickly turn into actionable intelligence. ITpipes simplifies field inspections, streamlines data management, and provides powerful decision-making tools for pipeline planning and prioritizing. ITpipes has proven success with many of America’s most demanding utilities, successfully moving their pipeline maintenance and rehab programs from reactive to predictive. ITpipes partners with ESRI to ensure integrated mapping and automation with client asset management systems such as Cityworks, Cartegraph, CentralSquare and Tyler Technologies.
