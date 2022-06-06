Premio Inc. Honored in Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards Program

Premio Inc Brand Logo VSD Awards 2022 Thumbnail

Two RCO Series industrial computers awarded bronze for embedded vision category

Our RCO Series showcases our engineering experience and capability in x86 computing architecture to address environmental issues such as strong vibration, severe temperatures, and power instability” — Dustin Seetoo

GREATER LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, June 6, 2022 - Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, announced today that its RCO-6000-CFL AI Edge Inference Computer and RCO-3000-CFL Small Form Factor PC was recognized among the best in machine vision hardware today by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrators and end-user companies. The award was announced at Automate 2022 in Detroit, Michigan, a leading tradeshow for automation, robotics, vision, motion control in North America.

Innovators Awards program,” says Chris Mc Loone, Editor in Chief at Vision Systems Design. “Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The Premio Inc. engineering team should be very proud.”

As distributed edge computing solutions shift into more remote, mobile, and unstable conditions closer to IoT sensors, next generation designs require versatile engineering to support real-time processing and inference calculations in conditions prohibitive to traditional PC designs

“The design innovation behind our RCO Series of industrial computer showcases our industry-leading engineering experience and capability in x86 computing architecture to address environmental issues such as strong vibration, severe temperatures, and the power instability,” Premio’s Product Marketing Director, Dustin Seetoo said. “Specific computer vision and edge computing applications can benefit from real-time processing capabilities with the latest hardware acceleration technologies by incorporating our solutions for the rugged edge.”

IoT integrators and industrial automation operators can rely on industrial-grade computing designs to manage the most complex workloads in space-constrained deployments that experience harsh environmental conditions.

Award #1 RCO-6000-CFL AI Edge Inference Computer

The RCO-6000-CFL AI Edge Inference Computer series’ unique 2-piece modular design offers tailored performance flexibility from central processors (CPU), graphic engines (GPUs), m.2 accelerators, and even NVMe storage technology. The top computer node provides full I/O access (USB, COM, LAN, Display Ports, DIO) to an industrial fanless PC, while the bottom node is dedicated for new EDGEBoost node models.

Award #2 RCO-3000-CFL Small Form Factor PC

The RCO-3000-CFL Series supports rich processing, future-ready storage technology, and rapid connectivity for more reliable and efficient processing at the rugged edge. But what differentiates this computing solution the most for embedded and industrial markets is its dimensional size. The RCO-3000-CFL is designed to be a small form factor (SFF) industrial computer but uses a high-performance socket type processor design. This SFF industrial computer measures in at 7.5” inches in width, 7.7” inches in depth, and only 2.3” inches in height, making it extremely compact for an industrial computer that also uses a fanless design. Additional LAN and USB ports are also supported with Premio’s flexible add-on module options: a four port GbE in RJ45/M12 connector, a two port 10GbE RJ45 option, or a four port USB module that enables high-speed connections with low-latency data transmission for advanced industrial applications.

About the Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards

The Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognized the most innovative

products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards

ranking included: originality; innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators, and end-users; fulfilling a

need in the market that hasn’t been addressed; leveraging a novel technology; and increasing productivity.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. We design and manufacture highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements for over 30 years. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com/.

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and

systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies,

applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email

newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends

in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

