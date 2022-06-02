Construction Begins for New Pet Supplies Plus Store in Bellevue, WA
MarketPlace at Factoria Site of First Store in Washington for National Franchise
BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number-one pet supply franchise in the nation will soon have its first store in the state of Washington, when Pet Supplies Plus opens later this summer in southeast Bellevue's MarketPlace at Factoria.
— Bob Fischer, President Fischer Pet Stores
With over 600 stores nationally, Pet Supplies Plus finally comes to one of the most pet-populated states in the US.
Bob Fischer, president of Fischer Pet Stores, announced recently that his company will open two more stores this year in King County: Westwood Village in West Seattle and the Commons at Federal Way. The Bellevue store at the MarketPlace is located on the northeast edge of the mall between Amazon Fresh and Rite Aid, taking up 9500 square feet of space.
Engelke Construction Solutions is the contractor for the MarketPlace store, with a budget of $1.25 million.
“We are excited to bring the products and services of Pet Supplies Plus to the Seattle-Bellevue area, which we know is recognized for its large population of dogs and cats and its love for pets in general,” Fischer said.
Pet Supplies Plus features more than just pet food and supplies, including dog grooming and self-service dog wash, prescription fulfilment, delivery and curbside service.
“Beyond what is inside our stores, we want to provide assistance in our communities. What can we do to help people with their pets? How can we encourage pet adoptions? How can we aid all the homeless people with pets? There are many ways we can become an important member of each community we are in. We are committed to that,” Fischer said.
Each store is expected to employ over 14 people. Hiring for positions now at Indeed.com.
Client contact: Bob Fischer, Fischer Pet Stores, 847-337-9529, bobfischer@fischerpetstores.com
David Watkins
Team Watkins Public Relations
+1 206-718-1505
david@teamwatkins.com