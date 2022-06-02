Cat Food Point Acquires CatTownCafe.com

Submit Release
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cat Food Point recently acquired the domain CatTownCafe.com. Cat Town Café will no longer offer its services on the CatTownCafe.com domain, but the café will remain open Wednesday – Sunday from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM each week. The writers and editors at CatFoodPoint.com will now create content for CatTownCafe.com. Readers and visitors to the site will now see enhanced and more relevant content.

Cat Town Café is America’s first permanent cat café. Founded in 2011 by shelter volunteers, the café’s primary mission is “to get at-risk cats out of shelter cages of Oakland Animal Services into loving foster homes”. Cat Town Café’s Founding partners Ann Dunn and Adam Myatt work in partnership with Oakland Animal Services. To date, the café has helped place 600 cats in loving homes.

Cat Town Caffe also offers cat adoption counseling, shelter volunteering, fostering fearful cats and kittens, organizing successful outreach campaigns, and mobile adoption.

About Cat Food Point:

Cat Food Point is a website operated by a team of cat lovers to help others make the best choices for their feline friends. The Cat Food Point team diligently researches all products and takes customer feedback into account to provide their guidance. Cat Food Point also consults with cat health experts on specific cat health and dietary needs. For more information, please visit www.catfoodpoint.com.

