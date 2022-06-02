Missouri Attorney General Joins Letter Opposing Burdensome Review of Nationwide Environmental Permit

Jun 2, 2022, 11:39 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a coalition of 21 states opposing the Army Corps of Engineer’s proposed review of Nationwide Permit 12 (“NWP 12”), a permit that serves critical energy and infrastructure needs within states by allowing entities to perform time-sensitive activities on infrastructure projects, such as construction and maintenance of projects, without project-specific approval.