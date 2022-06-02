Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,814 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Tours Future Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum Site, Highlights $2.8 Million Investment to Preserve American History

Governor Tom Wolf today toured a construction site for the future home of a new, state-of-the-art museum to preserve historic Gettysburg events and artifacts that have shaped American history.

“The events of Gettysburg’s history – from the battle to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address – are some of the most formative events of our nation’s history,” said Governor Wolf. “I’m honored to ensure their preservation with this $2.8 million investment, these stories of history must live on.”

The Adam County Historical Society was awarded $2.8 million through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program to support the museum and specifically to develop a climate controlled environment for an extensive collection of priceless artifacts. The Beyond the Battle museum will be 29,000 square feet and it’s exhibits will include a vast array of historic artifacts, interactive galleries, an education center, reading room, and historic archive.

“Governor Wolf and so many Americans view Gettysburg and Adams County as a national treasure. Our new museum will celebrate the story of this remarkable place and, most importantly, its people,” said Andrew Dalton, executive director of the Adams County Historical Society. “We are incredibly grateful for $2.8 million in support from the commonwealth. This investment in Adams County will reinvigorate local tourism and help fulfil a long-held dream in our community.”

Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, provide opportunities for job creation and employment training, and community revitalization across the commonwealth.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Tours Future Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum Site, Highlights $2.8 Million Investment to Preserve American History

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.