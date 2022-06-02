Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,803 in the last 365 days.

State government job fair June 8

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, Idaho — June 2, 2022 — Want a job where you can make a difference? The State of Idaho is holding a free job fair on June 8 at its campus at 11321 W. Chinden Blvd. between Five Mile and Cloverdale. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes representatives from 19 state agencies.

The state is hiring for a wide range of positions in the Treasure Valley and statewide. More than 200 jobs are available in the Treasure Valley alone. Job offerings range from professional to administrative, technical to medical, and law enforcement to specialized trades. Bring your resume to help you apply. Onsite interviews will be available for some positions.

The state offers competitive benefits including paid sick and vacation leave programs, a pension and optional 401k, 11 paid holidays a year, affordable medical insurance, and paid parental leave. 

Other fair highlights include Big Jud’s food truck, WOW Country’s live broadcast to give away free tickets to the Boise Music Festival, a snowplow simulator, and an Idaho State Police cruiser. 

Visit dhr.idaho.gov/jobfair for more information.

Participating state agencies include: 

  • Idaho Dept. of Administration
  • Idaho Dept. of Correction
  • Idaho Dept. of Environmental Quality
  • Idaho Dept. of Health & Welfare
  • Idaho Dept. of Juvenile Corrections    
  • Idaho Dept. of Labor
  • Idaho Dept. of Lands     
  • Idaho Dept. of Water Resources
  • Idaho Division of Human Resources    
  • Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses
  • Idaho Division of Veterans Services
  • Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
  • Idaho Industrial Commission
  • Idaho Public Television
  • Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture
  • Idaho State Liquor Division
  • Idaho State Police          
  • Idaho State Tax Commission
  • Idaho Transportation Dept.

Posted 06-02-2022
tax pros news release general

This information is for general guidance only. Tax laws are complex and change regularly. We can't cover every circumstance in our guides. This guidance may not apply to your situation. Please contact us with any questions. We work to provide current and accurate information. But some information could have technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. If there's a conflict between current tax law and this information, current tax law will govern.

You just read:

State government job fair June 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.