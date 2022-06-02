State government job fair June 8
Tax Commission News Release
BOISE, Idaho — June 2, 2022 — Want a job where you can make a difference? The State of Idaho is holding a free job fair on June 8 at its campus at 11321 W. Chinden Blvd. between Five Mile and Cloverdale. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes representatives from 19 state agencies.
The state is hiring for a wide range of positions in the Treasure Valley and statewide. More than 200 jobs are available in the Treasure Valley alone. Job offerings range from professional to administrative, technical to medical, and law enforcement to specialized trades. Bring your resume to help you apply. Onsite interviews will be available for some positions.
The state offers competitive benefits including paid sick and vacation leave programs, a pension and optional 401k, 11 paid holidays a year, affordable medical insurance, and paid parental leave.
Other fair highlights include Big Jud’s food truck, WOW Country’s live broadcast to give away free tickets to the Boise Music Festival, a snowplow simulator, and an Idaho State Police cruiser.
Visit dhr.idaho.gov/jobfair for more information.
Participating state agencies include:
- Idaho Dept. of Administration
- Idaho Dept. of Correction
- Idaho Dept. of Environmental Quality
- Idaho Dept. of Health & Welfare
- Idaho Dept. of Juvenile Corrections
- Idaho Dept. of Labor
- Idaho Dept. of Lands
- Idaho Dept. of Water Resources
- Idaho Division of Human Resources
- Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses
- Idaho Division of Veterans Services
- Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
- Idaho Industrial Commission
- Idaho Public Television
- Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture
- Idaho State Liquor Division
- Idaho State Police
- Idaho State Tax Commission
- Idaho Transportation Dept.
Posted 06-02-2022
