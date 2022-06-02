State government job fair June 8

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, Idaho — June 2, 2022 — Want a job where you can make a difference? The State of Idaho is holding a free job fair on June 8 at its campus at 11321 W. Chinden Blvd. between Five Mile and Cloverdale. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes representatives from 19 state agencies.

The state is hiring for a wide range of positions in the Treasure Valley and statewide. More than 200 jobs are available in the Treasure Valley alone. Job offerings range from professional to administrative, technical to medical, and law enforcement to specialized trades. Bring your resume to help you apply. Onsite interviews will be available for some positions.

The state offers competitive benefits including paid sick and vacation leave programs, a pension and optional 401k, 11 paid holidays a year, affordable medical insurance, and paid parental leave.

Other fair highlights include Big Jud’s food truck, WOW Country’s live broadcast to give away free tickets to the Boise Music Festival, a snowplow simulator, and an Idaho State Police cruiser.

Visit dhr.idaho.gov/jobfair for more information.

Participating state agencies include:

Idaho Dept. of Administration

Idaho Dept. of Correction

Idaho Dept. of Environmental Quality

Idaho Dept. of Health & Welfare

Idaho Dept. of Juvenile Corrections

Idaho Dept. of Labor

Idaho Dept. of Lands

Idaho Dept. of Water Resources

Idaho Division of Human Resources

Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses

Idaho Division of Veterans Services

Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation

Idaho Industrial Commission

Idaho Public Television

Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture

Idaho State Liquor Division

Idaho State Police

Idaho State Tax Commission

Idaho Transportation Dept.

Posted 06-02-2022

tax pros news release general



This information is for general guidance only. Tax laws are complex and change regularly. We can't cover every circumstance in our guides. This guidance may not apply to your situation. Please contact us with any questions. We work to provide current and accurate information. But some information could have technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. If there's a conflict between current tax law and this information, current tax law will govern.