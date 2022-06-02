Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,703 in the last 365 days.

CMTA Appoints Katherine Forsey, PhD, Chief Research Officer

New CMTA CRO Katherine Forsey

Explosive Growth in STAR Portfolio Leads to New Position

GLENOLDEN, PA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association today announced the appointment of Katherine Forsey, PhD to the newly created post of chief research officer. The move came in response to the explosive growth of the CMTA’s signature research program, the Strategy to Accelerate Research (STAR). CMTA-STAR is funding more research projects than ever before and expanding its network of leading CMT researchers across the globe. Forsey brings to the CMTA a rich and varied portfolio of work experience in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors, along with specializations in science communication, education and program leadership.

“I am honored to join the CMTA as chief research officer. The CMTA is making huge strides towards a world without CMT. With the momentum we have, and together with the many talented and passionate people we have working with us, I am confident we will deliver much-needed advances for patients in the years ahead,” Forsey said.

Forsey, a research biologist by training, holds a doctorate in biology from the University of York in the area of expression, activity and localization of metabolic enzymes during preimplantation embryo development. During her industry-funded PhD, she spent time at the University of Cambridge, UK; in Sygen-sponsored research laboratories and at the Veterinary Research Institute, Burno Czech Republic. She also earned her BSc Hons. in molecular cell biology from the University of York. During her undergraduate degree, she completed a year in industry undertaking a genetic toxicology research project at Syngenta to develop in vitro alternative assays.

Amy Gray, chief executive officer of the CMTA, said of the appointment: “As STAR continues to gain unprecedented momentum, particularly with the biopharma industry and leading gene therapy labs around the globe, Dr. Forsey will play a critical role in advancing CMT research, especially as many of our alliance partners are preparing for clinical development efforts."

Forsey, who has CMT1A, lives in Yorkshire, England with her husband and two children. She will be the CMTA's only international staff member, giving the organization the opportunity to expand its footprint with industry and researchers worldwide.

Marcia Semmes
CMTA
+1 443-631-1859
marcia@cmtausa.org

You just read:

CMTA Appoints Katherine Forsey, PhD, Chief Research Officer

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.