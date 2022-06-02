CMTA Appoints Katherine Forsey, PhD, Chief Research Officer
Explosive Growth in STAR Portfolio Leads to New PositionGLENOLDEN, PA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association today announced the appointment of Katherine Forsey, PhD to the newly created post of chief research officer. The move came in response to the explosive growth of the CMTA’s signature research program, the Strategy to Accelerate Research (STAR). CMTA-STAR is funding more research projects than ever before and expanding its network of leading CMT researchers across the globe. Forsey brings to the CMTA a rich and varied portfolio of work experience in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors, along with specializations in science communication, education and program leadership.
“I am honored to join the CMTA as chief research officer. The CMTA is making huge strides towards a world without CMT. With the momentum we have, and together with the many talented and passionate people we have working with us, I am confident we will deliver much-needed advances for patients in the years ahead,” Forsey said.
Forsey, a research biologist by training, holds a doctorate in biology from the University of York in the area of expression, activity and localization of metabolic enzymes during preimplantation embryo development. During her industry-funded PhD, she spent time at the University of Cambridge, UK; in Sygen-sponsored research laboratories and at the Veterinary Research Institute, Burno Czech Republic. She also earned her BSc Hons. in molecular cell biology from the University of York. During her undergraduate degree, she completed a year in industry undertaking a genetic toxicology research project at Syngenta to develop in vitro alternative assays.
Amy Gray, chief executive officer of the CMTA, said of the appointment: “As STAR continues to gain unprecedented momentum, particularly with the biopharma industry and leading gene therapy labs around the globe, Dr. Forsey will play a critical role in advancing CMT research, especially as many of our alliance partners are preparing for clinical development efforts."
Forsey, who has CMT1A, lives in Yorkshire, England with her husband and two children. She will be the CMTA's only international staff member, giving the organization the opportunity to expand its footprint with industry and researchers worldwide.
Marcia Semmes
CMTA
+1 443-631-1859
marcia@cmtausa.org