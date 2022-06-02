Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Agent Frank Aazami Host Event

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and top agent, Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, organized a dinner for luxury agents in Scottsdale.

I would like to invite Arizona sellers to consider entering their home to be nominated to sell in our annual portfolio sales taking place every January during the Arizona car auction season.” — Frank Aazami

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, May 26th, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and local market expert and top real estate agent, Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, organized a high-class dinner for luxury real estate agents in Scottsdale, Arizona at Silverleaf Country Club to discuss the state of the luxury market.

As a member of the firm’s Agent Advisory Board since 2019, Aazami has partnered with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on 10-plus luxury auctions. He is knowledgeable in the auction process, a local expert in the Scottsdale real estate market, and dedicated to establishing lifelong relationships.

“Since first doing business with Frank Aazami over 10 years ago, he has constantly displayed such a great level of professionalism and kindness that is admired by not only us at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, but also by all of his clients, peers, and colleagues,” stated Mario Vargas, SVP of Corporate Development. “When we decided we wanted to host some of the top agents in Scottsdale for an evening of discussing the current market, celebrating wins as well as addressing some of the challenges, we knew that having Frank host the dinner would garner a great attendance. The result was an unforgettable evening with an amazing group.”

Aazami, a member of National Association of Realtors and a proud leader of Frank Aazami - Private Client Group, is committed to exceeding every expectation to customer satisfaction, constructing a unique marketing plan for every client, and using negotiating tactics for their benefit. Aazami is a real estate specialist and distinguished entrepreneur, with a proven track record to plan and navigate successful closings.

"I would like to invite Arizona sellers to consider entering their home to be nominated to sell in our annual portfolio sales taking place every January during the Arizona car auction season. We welcome your call," stated Frank Aazami.

The dinner consisted of luxury real estate agents in Scottsdale sharing insights on guides for success and education on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ auction process. As Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to expand their Corporate Development initiatives, they will attend luxury conferences, brand sponsorships, and host high-end dinners to build lifelong relationships.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit CASothebys.com.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board

The Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an esteemed group of real estate industry leaders, who have billions of dollars combined in global luxury sales. A ‘think tank’ on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing, the agents and brokers on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Advisory Board meet to discuss market trends and predictions, share marketing insights and strategies, and guide Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, particularly with its relationship to the brokerage community. These esteemed Advisory Board members work with global high-end clients, and have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Board members include: Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Private Client Group, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, Princeville, Hawaii; Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah; Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®/Luxury Portfolio International®, Dallas, Texas; John McMonigle, McMonigle Team, Orange County/Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida; Seth O'Byrne, COMPASS, San Diego, California; Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lourdes Alatriste, Douglas Elliman, Miami, Florida; Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas; and John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.