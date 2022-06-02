FREE New Castle History Camp, July 25–29, 2022

(DOVER, Del. — June 2, 2022) — Children ages 10 to 13 are invited to explore the storied past of one of America’s most historic towns during the FREE New Castle History Camp that will take place from July 25 to 29, 2022 in New Castle, Delaware. Among a host of topics, participants will discover how Native Americans used the land, explore colonial kitchen gardens and weigh in as jurors in the momentous Thomas Garrett trial. At the end of each day, campers will test their skills as historians by researching and designing a creative group project that will be presented to friends and family at the end of the week at the New Castle Public Library.

New Castle Court House Museum, one of the participating organizations in the New Castle History Camp

Registered campers must be dropped off no earlier than 8:30 a.m. at the New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., and picked up no later than 12:30 p.m. from the New Castle Public Library, 424 Delaware St. In addition to sessions at those locations, camp activities will be hosted and conducted by several of the town’s most prestigious history organizations including the First State National Historical Park, New Castle Historical Society and the Delaware Historical Society’s Read House and Gardens.

Open to children ages 10–13, the New Castle History Camp is free but limited to the first 25 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration closes June 30, 2022 at midnight or when there are no longer any openings, whichever happens first.

For detailed information on the New Castle History Camp, go to https://history.delaware.gov/new-castle-history-camp/. For registration and questions, contact New Castle Court House Museum Lead Interpreter Juliette Wurm at mailto:Juliette.Wurm@delaware.gov or 302-323-4453.

The New Castle Court House Museum is administered by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, an agency of the State of Delaware.

