U.S. Army Veteran and Silver Star Recipient’s Legacy Lives on in Alchemco Product Line
– Army Medic and Chemist Curtis Nelson’s Waterproofing Formula
Leveraged in Today’s Bridges, Tunnels, Parking Structures and More –
As Alchemco’s long-term concrete waterproofing systems continue to grow and protect concrete structures across the globe, the ingenuity of the man behind the company’s revolutionary formula remains at the forefront of each new product the company introduces. U.S. Army veteran and chemist Curtis (“Curt”) Nelson was the mastermind behind Alchemco’s bio-based and enzymatically modified waterproofing technology, which today is extending the lives of bridges, tunnels, parking structures, stadiums, dams and more worldwide.
The North Dakota native, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was the inventor of the company’s proprietary waterproofing technology that serves as the basis for its innovative products. However, before leveraging his expertise as a chemist to develop this cutting-edge technology, Nelson served in the U.S. Army as a medic in the Korean War. Joining in 1950 as a 19-year-old, he selflessly risked his life countless times to treat front line wounded soldiers in the thick of battle, earning a Silver Star—the third-highest honor bestowed to members of the U.S. Army for singular acts of valor in combat. His acts of heroism didn’t stop at his fellow soldiers, as he also helped an expectant mother in a small Korean village deliver her baby in an emergency situation.
Following his tour of duty, Nelson moved back to North Dakota and attended college, earning his Bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from the University of North Dakota and his graduate degree in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota. In 1985, Nelson purchased the beginnings of the formula that would eventually become the chemical backbone of Alchemco’s waterproofing products, from longtime friend and colleague Dr. A.W. Smith. Nelson further perfected the formula, leveraging new technologies and chemicals, which led to the creation of the TechCrete, CretePro and BridgeDECK product lines that have been introduced worldwide. Over the course of the past three decades, Nelson’s waterproofing technology has continued to grow and become the world’s foremost moisture protection for concrete structures of all kinds.
“I’m grateful to have had the privilege of developing a strong bond with Curt over the course of 10 years, as we partnered to rollout his game-changing waterproofing product to the global marketplace,” said Alchemco CEO Mario Baggio. “As his first distributor and sales representative who ultimately acquired his company, I’m proud that his legacy and life’s work lives on today in each product Alchemco launches.”
Today, Nelson’s revolutionary formula has been leveraged in Alchemco’s expanding product line, which now includes TechCrete, CretePro, BridgeDECK, DuraTite and ACR. Forty years later, the U.S. Army veteran’s formula serves as the foundation for products sold in 75 countries and used in thousands of construction projects.
Learn more about Nelson and Alchemco online, at https://www.alchemco.com.
About Alchemco
Alchemco is a global manufacturer of high-quality concrete waterproofing systems, as well as a variety of cleaning and repair products. Its TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing System was voted ‘Most Innovative Product’ at the 2020 World of Concrete Convention held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Alchemco’s portfolio has grown to include the following brands: TechCrete, BridgeDeck, CretePro, DuraTite and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR). The company’s biochemically-modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, leading to the company’s current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
