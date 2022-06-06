Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen™, Inc., Achieves AS9100 certification.

The Infinity team celebrates the presentation of the AS9100 banner

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.'s announcement of AS9100 certification

This is a major milestone in our progress” — William F. Smith

WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., today announced that it has recently achieved AS9100 certification for its processes in R&D and production for aerospace applications.

Infinity CEO, William F. Smith, points out the significance of this step.

“This is a major milestone in our progress as we move from R&D and prototype development to serial production of aerospace flight systems. AS9100 certifies that our processes meet industry standards for quality control and program management. Our team has been efficient and effective in reaching this achievement,” he said.

AS9100 is a widely adopted and standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry. It was released in October, 1999, by the Society of Automotive Engineers and the European Association of Aerospace Industries.

About Infinity™: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.