Submit Release
News Search

There were 324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,905 in the last 365 days.

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen™, Inc., Achieves AS9100 certification.

The Infinity team celebrates the presentation of the AS9100 banner

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.'s announcement of AS9100 certification

This is a major milestone in our progress”
— William F. Smith

WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., today announced that it has recently achieved AS9100 certification for its processes in R&D and production for aerospace applications.

Infinity CEO, William F. Smith, points out the significance of this step.

“This is a major milestone in our progress as we move from R&D and prototype development to serial production of aerospace flight systems. AS9100 certifies that our processes meet industry standards for quality control and program management. Our team has been efficient and effective in reaching this achievement,” he said.

AS9100 is a widely adopted and standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry. It was released in October, 1999, by the Society of Automotive Engineers and the European Association of Aerospace Industries.

About Infinity™: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.

Mark Sackler
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.
+1 860-882-4503
email us here

You just read:

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen™, Inc., Achieves AS9100 certification.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.