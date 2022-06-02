Submit Release
Eight Positions Announced in TBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following positions:

LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ASSOCIATE
CJIS DIVISION
Davidson County
8 Vacancies

now-hiring

Job Duties: Receives telephonic and electronic inquiries and performs personal identifying information (PII) (e.g., Name, date of birth, etc.) searches of federal and state databases via the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Flex-check system. Verifies the Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) identifying information to process requests. Reviews PII on potential gun buyers and compares it to potential matches in federal and state databases. Adheres to security and privacy regulations and policies to ensure that criminal history information will not be released. Receives, reviews and analyzes criminal record responses and police reports to determine if any prohibiting factors exist. Updates criminal history databases as needed. Notifies the FFL on the final determination of the transaction. Receives telephonic inquiries and answers general questions from the general public and FFL’s. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high stress environment.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience with disposition of firearms may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $2,393 – $3,827

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 32312. This position will remain posted from June 2, 2022 – June 8, 2022 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

