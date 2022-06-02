Primeview Global Announces Product Lineup for Infocomm 2022

Primeview-InfoComm 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global, a leading developer of industrial display technology, has unveiled its lineup of next-generation displays, video conference technology, and content services that it will showcase at Infocomm 2022 in Las Vegas. This event marks the debut for a number of its products, as well as a unique opportunity for visitors to see, interact with, and even walk across the latest developments in digital displays.

“Infocomm is where innovation meets the real world,” said Shay Giuili, CEO and Founder of Primeview Global. “For MTR users, the new FrontRow layout will be a one-of-a-kind experience with our new 105” interactive 21:9 aspect ratio display. Infocomm is where we connect real users with solutions that didn’t even exist only a few months ago and the 105” is just the tip of iceberg for what customers will see in our whisper room.”

This year, Primeview is highlighting its newest products as they would be deployed in real-world environments:

- New 21:9 aspect ratio displays. See the all-new 21:9 interactive 105” LCD and 21:9 FusionMAX™ PRO direct-view LED displays, which convert ordinary conference rooms and lecture halls into interactive experiences. The new products are compatible with accessories from industry-leading manufacturers like Jabra, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Huddly, and Logitec, and can be mounted on Heckler portable carts.

- MTR meeting spaces. Sit at the Hybrid Round Table™ and experience the videoconference of the future – today. The Hybrid Round Table features a broadcast studio-quality table and chairs, an integrated control tablet, and a curved shape specifically designed to complement the new 21:9 aspect ratio LED video wall solutions and create a Microsoft Teams Rooms Front Row-ready video conference solution so our value-added resellers (VAR) can sell a package that is turn-key.

- Zero Gravity walkable floor displays. Take a step into the immersive digital future with the Zero Gravity HDR-ready LED floor displays. Walk on digital water atop these durable panels, now available in a range of pixel pitches from 1.2mm to 2.6mm.

- 4K UHD 16:9 aspect ratio displays. Witness the latest entries in the popular line of FusionMAX displays with the All-In-One FusionMAX massive 220" 4K, the ultimate solution for digital signage and large training rooms. The redesigned 2022 edition FusionMAX series features light, durable magnesium cabinets, embedded speaker system, more efficient power consumption, and easy installation. The new 110” 4K LCD will be our first global viewing of this new 16:9 glass for customers looks for a wow factor with no seams at an attractive price point.

All products are available for purchase immediately, with rapid delivery and installation thanks to Primeview’s growing partner network and industry-leading supply chain management.

Visitors also can meet with specialists from Primeview’s new Creative Services team of content professionals who help clients elevate their visual experience in entertainment, art, sports, and data visualizations.

Primeview Global will be exhibiting at Infocomm 2022 in Las Vegas at Stand #N2373 from June 8th to 10th. To confirm a spot, visitors can schedule an appointment by completing Primeview’s online request form.

About Primeview Global

Founded in 1997, Primeview Global manufactures and delivers advanced display solutions, with a focus on premium LCD and LED displays for the world’s most demanding enterprise customers. Primeview Global maintains a complete supply chain, from ISO-certified production lines to installation and service, allowing it to ensure the highest quality-control standards in digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, and weatherproof monitors. Primeview Global’s displays can be found in newsrooms, boardrooms, retail stores, hotels, casinos, museums, and public spaces around the world. Its marquee clients include ESPN, Fox, NBC, the Weather Channel, Microsoft, Citigroup, NASA, and Disney Theme Parks. Primeview Global is a privately held firm based in New York City. Learn more online at: https://www.primeviewglobal.com/