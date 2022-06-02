FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 2, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN WESTCHESTER, SULLIVAN, ULSTER AND ORANGE COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Westchester, Sullivan, Ulster and Orange counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, June 4, in Tuckahoe and Wurtsboro, Saturday, June 18, in Kingston and Rye Brook and Monday, June 20, in Middletown.

When: Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Main Street Park, Main Street at Marbledale Road, Tuckahoe

For more information, contact Detective Ashely Tuccitto at (914) 961-4800 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Wurtsboro Fire Department, 54 Pine Street, Wurtsboro

For more information, contact Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566, [email protected] or [email protected].

Additional Information: Appointments are preferred.

When: Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park, 157 Lucas Avenue, Kingston

For more information, contact Deputy Deborah Prusack at (845) 338-3640 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Crawford Park, 122 North Ridge Street, Rye Brook

For more information, contact Sergeant Luigi Greco at (914) 937-1020.

When: Monday, June 20, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Crawford Park, 55 Crystal Run Rd., Middletown

For more information, contact Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566, [email protected] or [email protected].

Additional Information: Appointments are preferred.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

