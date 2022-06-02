Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,695 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate Tennessee’s 226th Birthday this Saturday at the Tennessee State Library & Archives

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans of all ages are invited to attend Tennessee's Statehood Day Celebration at the Tennessee State Library & Archives, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., on the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Mall State Park on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Statehood Day Celebration will have live music, a children's scavenger hunt, games, crafts, a historic photography demonstration, historical reenactments and an open house for the Early Literacy Center at the Library & Archives. The Statehood Day Celebration is free to the public.

“We are excited to honor Tennessee's 226th birthday at our family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration this Saturday," said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We have so much planned for guests to see and explore that will make Tennessee history come alive. I encourage you to bring your family and friends and help us celebrate our great state.”

Guests can also see Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions and a new exhibit featuring rarely seen historical state documents, guarded by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard, on display in Library & Archives lobby on June 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

"The Library & Archives team has planned a day full of fun and educational activities for the whole family," said State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherill. “We hope you will join us for our Statehood Day Celebration and discover something new about Tennessee history.”  

The Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park are also hosting Statehood Day events on Saturday, June 4. State Park Rangers will offer a free guided tours of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The tours will begin at the Park Visitor Center.

The Tennessee State Museum is celebrating Statehood Day and its 85th birthday with special storytimes, crafts, guided tours and commemorative 85th-year prints created using the museum’s reproduction Roulstone printing press. Visit TNMuseum.org/Statehood for the Tennessee State Museum’s complete schedule of Statehood Day activities.

The Statehood Day events at the Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Mall State Park are free to attend. 

For more information about the Library & Archives Statehood Day Celebration, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/statehoodday.

You just read:

Celebrate Tennessee’s 226th Birthday this Saturday at the Tennessee State Library & Archives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.