Celebrate Tennessee’s 226th Birthday this Saturday at the Tennessee State Library & Archives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans of all ages are invited to attend Tennessee's Statehood Day Celebration at the Tennessee State Library & Archives, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., on the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Mall State Park on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Statehood Day Celebration will have live music, a children's scavenger hunt, games, crafts, a historic photography demonstration, historical reenactments and an open house for the Early Literacy Center at the Library & Archives. The Statehood Day Celebration is free to the public.

“We are excited to honor Tennessee's 226th birthday at our family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration this Saturday," said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We have so much planned for guests to see and explore that will make Tennessee history come alive. I encourage you to bring your family and friends and help us celebrate our great state.”

Guests can also see Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions and a new exhibit featuring rarely seen historical state documents, guarded by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard, on display in Library & Archives lobby on June 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"The Library & Archives team has planned a day full of fun and educational activities for the whole family," said State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherill. “We hope you will join us for our Statehood Day Celebration and discover something new about Tennessee history.”

The Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park are also hosting Statehood Day events on Saturday, June 4. State Park Rangers will offer a free guided tours of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The tours will begin at the Park Visitor Center.

The Tennessee State Museum is celebrating Statehood Day and its 85th birthday with special storytimes, crafts, guided tours and commemorative 85th-year prints created using the museum’s reproduction Roulstone printing press. Visit TNMuseum.org/Statehood for the Tennessee State Museum’s complete schedule of Statehood Day activities.

The Statehood Day events at the Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Mall State Park are free to attend.

For more information about the Library & Archives Statehood Day Celebration, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/statehoodday.