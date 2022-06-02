Submit Release
Hundreds of digital nomads will gather in Bulgaria this summer

There are over 35M digital nomads worldwide & hundreds of them are gathering in Europe this summer to celebrate the location independent lifestyle.

BANSKO, BULGARIA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bansko Nomad Fest 2022 is an annual event that brings together hundreds of digital nomads and remote workers from all around the world to a small Bulgarian mountain town - Bansko.
This year, it will occur from June 26 to July 3 in Bansko, Bulgaria.

Having started during the height of the pandemic in 2020 with about a hundred nomads, last year (2021), Bansko Nomad Fest attracted more than 300 participants.

This year, the event features 70 international speakers. Some of the topics that will be covered include:
- Finding remote work and becoming a digital nomad
- Benefits and challenges of a nomad lifestyle
- Creating and managing your own online business (dropshipping eCommerce, online courses, stock photography, and more)
- Success stories of digital nomads

The structure of Bansko Nomad Fest is optimized for engagement: There will be conference talks, workshops, and presentations in the mornings. The afternoons and evenings are reserved for a range of fun activities like hiking, rafting, mountain biking, speed dating, wine tours, and unconference sessions and networking meetups.

Why Bulgaria?
Bansko has grown into a significant digital nomad hub in Europe since Matthias Zeitler opened a coworking space here in 2016. With its beautiful mountains, historical center, excellent skiing conditions in winter, and affordable prices, Bansko has been attracting more and more digital nomads.

Bansko Nomad Fest is organized by Coworking Bansko, the epicenter of the community hosting over 100 nomads throughout the year.

