COVID-19 Daily Update 6-2-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 2, 2022, there are currently 2,117 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,971 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 67-year old male from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 67-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 27-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 100-year old female from Mineral County, and a 15-year old female from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January through May 2022, with three deaths occurring in September and December 2021.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot are the most powerful ways to prevent further loss of life due to this devastating disease.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (156), Boone (20), Braxton (8), Brooke (17), Cabell (106), Calhoun (10), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (58), Gilmer (2), Grant (9), Greenbrier (30), Hampshire (20), Hancock (37), Hardy (13), Harrison (91), Jackson (12), Jefferson (106), Kanawha (210), Lewis (35), Lincoln (24), Logan (47), Marion (88), Marshall (29), Mason (41), McDowell (13), Mercer (83), Mineral (32), Mingo (23), Monongalia (125), Monroe (17), Morgan (7), Nicholas (56), Ohio (62), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (66), Raleigh (97), Randolph (41), Ritchie (8), Roane (25), Summers (7), Taylor (30), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (43), Wayne (34), Webster (5), Wetzel (24), Wirt (4), Wood (56), Wyoming (37). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate free COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.



