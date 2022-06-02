Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,601 in the last 365 days.

Animal Protection Should be Institutionalised, argue Academics

Summer School 2019

Academics will debate how progressive attitudes to animals should be implemented and institutionalised at a major conference in Oxford.

Our annual Summer School has become an international catalyst for outstanding intellectual work on animals.”
— Dr Clair Linzey

OXFORD, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academics will debate how progressive attitudes to animals should be implemented and institutionalised at a major conference in Oxford.

Topics will include: animals in the political process, using the tax system to end factory farming, habeas corpus for animals, cetacean captivity, cultivating compassion in the classroom, companion animals and family breakdown, speciesism and racism, taking animals out of farming, and gaining legal protection for cephalopods.

The presentations will form part of the Annual Oxford Animal Ethics Summer School at Merton College, Oxford from 7-10 August, 2022.

The full programme is now available.

The Summer School is devoted to Animals and Public Policy and will be focussed on how we should implement, embody, and institutionalise progressive attitudes to animals.

“We intend to press the envelope and show how it really is possible to implement major structural changes for animals in society. We are putting animals on the legal and political agenda” said Director of the Summer School, Dr Clair Linzey.

“Our annual Summer School has become an international catalyst for outstanding intellectual work on animals.”

Over 140 academics will be attending. The programme comprises more than 60 presentations and two roundtable discussions.

“We know that this is the highlight event of the year for many animal scholars because they tell us so.”

The School is being sponsored by the Brooks Institute for Animal Rights Law and Policy, The Kirkpatrick Foundation, Compassion in World Farming, and Susan and Dan Boggio.

The Summer School is filling up fast, but some places are still available. The booking form can be found on the Centre’s website.

For further information, contact Dr Clair Linzey at depdirector@oxfordanimalethics.com.

Notes for editors:

1. The Summer School is arranged by the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics, which is an independent think tank dedicated to pioneering ethical perspectives on animals through research, teaching and publication. See www.oxfordanimalethics.com.

2. A video of the previous Summer School on Humane Education can be viewed here: https://www.oxfordanimalethics.com/home/.

3. More information about Merton College, Oxford, can be found here: https://www.merton.ox.ac.uk/ .

Clair Linzey
Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics
+44 1865 201565
email us here

You just read:

Animal Protection Should be Institutionalised, argue Academics

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Law, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.