Adult Language Themed Restaurant “CHIT HOUSE” Is Set To Open in San Marcos TX June 2022
Chit House San Marcos Is Built For The Ultimate Restaurant Thrill Experience and Rapid Growth With Coming Locations In Los Angeles and Miami in 2023.
CHIT HOUSE is the perfect fit for San Marcos, the Texas State University environment and for all Texans who love a good time. CHIT HOUSE will become a destination for visitors to Texas far and wide”SAN MARCOS, TEXAS, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHIT HOUSE, a one-of-a-kind adult language themed restaurant, located in San Marcos, Texas, is poised to become the talk of Central Texas and beyond when it opens its doors June 2022.
CHIT HOUSE, San Marcos is being hailed as the place where “Chit Goes Down”, and will feature some of the most robust, obnoxious, low down dirty language allowed inside of a private restaurant establishment. The operators of CHIT HOUSE describe it as the very best place to unwind with great adult banter, excellent fast take-out food and just plain clean fun for adults looking for a fair verbal altercation in which everyone leaves happy.
CHIT HOUSE warns its customers to enter at their own risk, to leave their anger at the door and bring your best one-liner or two to see if you can beat the house staff in robust back and forth adult themed banter, while waiting for their orders to be served.
The owners, investors and operators of CHIT HOUSE believe they about to deliver an iconic destination restaurant into the local San Marcos area, which is certain to draw customers and interest from all the great State of Texas, the U.S. and international visitors to Texas.
Olympic Gold Medalist Charles Austin is one of the primary investors bringing CHIT HOUSE to San Marco, TX. Charles won the Olympics in the high jump, and he currently still holds both the Olympic and American records in the high jump. After retiring from his athletic career, Charles transitioned into a successful entrepreneur opening and operating a few businesses in San Marcos. Charles has watched San Marcos grow and he enjoys being a part of the local community. Charles feels that the addition of CHIT HOUSE in San Marcos will be a perfect match in the growing diverse economy of San Marcos. Charles stated, “You can’t go wrong with comedy, laughter and a bite to eat.”
CHIT HOUSE which is a dba of Nu Native LLC is wholly owned by Warren Pulley, who is a serial entrepreneur and owner of RyPul Media, one of the internet's most highly regarded social media management companies and RyPul Threat Assessments, one of the world's most skilled companies in physical threat assessments and personal protection solutions. Warren stated that “CHIT HOUSE is the perfect fit for San Marcos, the Texas State University environment and for all Texans who love a good time. I believe CHIT HOUSE with its unique style of restaurant banter and great food will become a destination for visitors to Texas far and wide.”
Les Danner Jr., who is the owner of international luxury and lifestyle brand Lesolly Luxe, as well as new coming cosmetic brand Salinda Beauty says that there is “nothing like CHIT HOUSE within 1000 miles of San Marcos”. Les Danner Jr., says that CHIT HOUSE started out as a restaurant idea to pay homage to both of their southern roots of catfish and chitlins, and when he ran the idea by his longtime business partner, Warren Pulley, they knew they had to bring this idea to life. Now that the grand opening is around the corner, CHIT HOUSE is certain to become a favorite destination for anyone seeking a once in a lifetime in your face restaurant experience. Although CHIT HOUSE will not serve catfish and chitlins, it will feature great tasting premium hotdogs, hotlinks, hamburgers and a CHIT HOUSE specialty burrito all made and mixed with great southern flavors. If you have what it takes to survive our unique brand of service, then we strongly encourage you to come on down and talk your chit!
The owners and investors are very excited to bring CHIT HOUSE to San Marcos, in the square right next to Texas State University and can’t wait to share their unique experience of hard-hitting language, good fun and great food with the public.
