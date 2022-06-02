iXP releases a magnetic and striking project, "Victory"
iXP sets the music industry on fire with the release of his new album, "Victory."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based musician iXP's latest album, "Victory," is available on major music platforms. Known lyrically and for releasing sonically creative music, iXP brings a fierce emotional vibe with "Victory." The album delivers ten tracks that dive into various moods and topics, infusing listeners with magnetizing sounds sure to leave a lasting impression.
Telling personal life stories through music, "Victory" is inspired by those in iXP's life who have stuck by him through the years and those who have dragged him down and wasted a lot of valuable time that he can no longer regain. Taking listeners on a mood-enhanced journey touching on relatable topics in tracks like "My Story" and "Lay You Down," iXP states, "I want them to feel like they have a song for every mood they are in, all from one album."
Produced by MGEEZY and released in January 2022, the album features celebrity artists such as Young Cash and Holly Monroe. In addition, it features four professional videos adding compelling visuals and cinematography to the unparalleled storytelling.
Click here to learn more about iXP and additional information about upcoming music projects.
About IXP
iXP started singing and playing in the middle school Drumline as a young child. At fifteen, he started freestyling, and by the time he was seventeen, he was making infectious beats. After producing his first two albums, he developed a passion for hip hop music crediting Twista and Mos Def as major musical influences. After opening for Method Man and Redman, iXP has his sights on dominating the music industry.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here