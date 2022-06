Featured June Music Creators From Share PRO and MusicSubmit

LHMPR Radio Podcast Show YWPN TV YWPN Network News

LHMPR Radio Podcast Show accepts Submissions from Share PRO, MusicSubmit and One Submit

Learning Helping Motivating Press Room Radio is what LHMPR Radio Stands For.” — Yvonne Wilcox

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer Has Started and LHMPR Radio Podcast Show Is Kicking Off The Month of June Starting with a Track by Pop/Rock, Singer-Songwriter LeeMaxx and Ending with a Track by LeeMaxx but there are a lot of great tracks from some exceptional Musicians and Artist in Between. This Month LHMPR Radio Podcast Show has some Direct Audio Messages from some of the Featured Musicians and Artists that will Play before their Track Plays.All The Way by LeeMaxxAnother Fun Fact by The Mystery GuestBobby Brown by ExtraordinaireBougie by ConglomeratiCharge by Niamke tha Phreaky LunaticDifferent by LAKEEMElements of Music Submissions by Podcast HostFillmore by COPUS Audio MessageFillmore by COPUSFlowers by Prin$e William Audio MessageFlowers by Prin$e WilliamHot Summer Nights by Darrell ThorpeI Love the Music by RosalynInformation Overload by Social RobotIt by K-otic Audio MessageIt by K-oticMama Mama I Can't Breathe by Kerry W Clancy Audio MessageMama Mama I Can't Breathe by Kerry W ClancyMoney by With Satellites MusicSubmit MessageSmartphones and AI by Mystery GuestStep by Rozay BellaThrough The Window by AfreezeUninvited by SkiiWe Are Incomplete by Will StennerWith You by LeeMaxxOur Playlist requires a Campaign that includes a Written Review, Press Release, Blog Post, Spot on our Podcast Show and a Video Placement on the YouTube Playlist all which are promoted daily, and listeners are encouraged to add the songs or instrumental tracks to their OWN PERSONAL PLAYLISTS which is our goal. The fee is $120 NOT just for the Playlist which is just ¼ of the deal. If you want to do the campaign deal please click and pay via PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/yvonnewilcoxar/120 or Cash App https://cash.app/$LHMPRRADIO if you prefer to receive an Invoice that you can pay via a Debit or Credit Card without being a Member of PayPal or Cash App please email Director@YWPNTV.com also details about each Monthly Podcast Shows are placed on the IMDb (Internet Movie Database) Website so make sure you send in an Audio Biography or Video Biography you can even go to https://anchor.fm/ywpnnn/message and leave a one minute message about you and your Music. You can Support LHMPR Radio Podcast Show here https://anchor.fm/ywpnnn/support thank you in advance for your support.

YWPN TV Presents Hot Summer Nights