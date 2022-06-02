Submit Release
Featured June Music Creators From Share PRO and MusicSubmit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer Has Started and LHMPR Radio Podcast Show Is Kicking Off The Month of June Starting with a Track by Pop/Rock, Singer-Songwriter LeeMaxx and Ending with a Track by LeeMaxx but there are a lot of great tracks from some exceptional Musicians and Artist in Between. This Month LHMPR Radio Podcast Show has some Direct Audio Messages from some of the Featured Musicians and Artists that will Play before their Track Plays.

All The Way by LeeMaxx
Another Fun Fact by The Mystery Guest
Bobby Brown by Extraordinaire
Bougie by Conglomerati
Charge by Niamke tha Phreaky Lunatic
Different by LAKEEM
Elements of Music Submissions by Podcast Host
Fillmore by COPUS Audio Message
Fillmore by COPUS
Flowers by Prin$e William Audio Message
Flowers by Prin$e William
Hot Summer Nights by Darrell Thorpe
I Love the Music by Rosalyn
Information Overload by Social Robot
It by K-otic Audio Message
It by K-otic
Mama Mama I Can't Breathe by Kerry W Clancy Audio Message
Mama Mama I Can't Breathe by Kerry W Clancy
Money by With Satellites
MusicSubmit Message
Smartphones and AI by Mystery Guest
Step by Rozay Bella
Through The Window by Afreeze
Uninvited by Skii
We Are Incomplete by Will Stenner
With You by LeeMaxx

Our Playlist requires a Campaign that includes a Written Review, Press Release, Blog Post, Spot on our Podcast Show and a Video Placement on the YouTube Playlist all which are promoted daily, and listeners are encouraged to add the songs or instrumental tracks to their OWN PERSONAL PLAYLISTS which is our goal. The fee is $120 NOT just for the Playlist which is just ¼ of the deal. If you want to do the campaign deal please click and pay via PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/yvonnewilcoxar/120 or Cash App https://cash.app/$LHMPRRADIO if you prefer to receive an Invoice that you can pay via a Debit or Credit Card without being a Member of PayPal or Cash App please email Director@YWPNTV.com also details about each Monthly Podcast Shows are placed on the IMDb (Internet Movie Database) Website so make sure you send in an Audio Biography or Video Biography you can even go to https://anchor.fm/ywpnnn/message and leave a one minute message about you and your Music. You can Support LHMPR Radio Podcast Show here https://anchor.fm/ywpnnn/support thank you in advance for your support.

