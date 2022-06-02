Submit Release
**UPDATE** VSP-News Release

On June 1, 2022, Jermaine Morris turned himself in to troopers at the Williston Barracks and taken into without incident. Morris was processed then transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility where he was held on an active $25,000 arrest warrant. Morris is scheduled to be arraigned on June 2, 2022 at the Lamoille County Superior Court-Criminal Division at 1:00pm.  

 

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A1002357

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022, 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Edwards Road, Jeffersonville, VT

VIOLATION:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

Reckless Endangerment

Negligent Operation, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon During a Commission of a Felony

Negligent Use of a Gun

 

ACCUSED: Jermaine A. Morris                                            

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jermaine A. Morris. Morris is wanted for an incident that occurred on Edwards Road in Jeffersonville, Vt on April 18, 2022. Morris was involved in a “road rage” incident, allegedly physically assaulting the other operator and fired multiple rounds while chasing the victim in his vehicle.

Police have been searching for Morris since the reported road-rage incident on April 18.

This week, a judge issued a warrant for Morris’ arrest on the above charges connected to that incident.

 

Anyone with information regarding Morris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/22 at 1:00 pm         

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: $25,000

 

 

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

