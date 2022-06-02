Sonablate Corp. Receives NMPA Approval in China to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)
This new expanded approval from the NMPA will allow physicians to treat millions of patients suffering from BPH and/or Prostate Cancer.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, announces expanded regulatory approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).
— Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate Corp.
The Sonablate device has been approved in China since July 2020 to treat local, low- and medium-risk prostate cancer and is now also approved to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.
BPH is a common condition that affects millions of men worldwide. BPH can cause bothersome urinary symptoms such as frequent or urgent need to urinate, weak urination stream, and difficulty starting or stopping urination.
Richard Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Sonablate Corp. said, “Between our current sites already equipped with the Sonablate device and our expansion plans in China that are currently underway, this new expanded approval from the NMPA will allow physicians to treat millions of patients suffering from BPH and/or Prostate Cancer.”
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(k) clearance in the U.S and NMPA approval in China; and Sonablate®, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. For the full list of indications, visit www.sonablate.com/indications. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
