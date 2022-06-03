Submit Release
Calcey-backed Upflex secures USD 30M investment led by WeWork

Two people/ business executives standing next to each other

Upflex Chief Executive Officer Christophe Garnier and Chief Product Officer Ginger Dhaliwal

Upflex secures Series A funding from a collective of strategic investors including Newmark, WeWork, Cushman & Wakefield

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global hybrid office solutions platform Upflex has successfully raised a round of Series A funding from a collective of strategic investors, led by WeWork. The startup counts names such as American Express, Schneider Electric, Omnicell, Ziprecruiter as customers, and Newmark and Colliers International as partners. More recently, Upflex partnered with Anarock to expand operations in India, and its digital platform—with technology built in partnership with Calcey, covers more than 6,000 office spaces in more than 80 countries.

Sri Lanka’s Calcey Technologies serves as Upflex’s dedicated engineering partner, and Upflex’s product ecosystem is supported by a team that consists of engineering, UI/UX, QA, and Scrum professionals. Since 2017, this team has worked directly with Upflex’s Chief Product Officer Ginger Dhaliwal, to accomplish everything from completing the initial MVP to building the current iterations of Upflex’s web platform, mobile apps, B2B portals, and whitelabeled products.

“It’s heartening to see Upflex on its current growth trajectory. We have worked with Upflex since Day One, and have overcome all challenges—including the extreme difference in time zones and the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19. In fact, we were able to turn the pandemic into an opportunity for Upflex by helping them launch their SafeSpaces™ offering in double quick time. These achievements are also a testament to how good Calcey’s tech talent is”, remarked Mangala Karunaratne, Founder and CEO of Calcey Technologies.

“This new round of funding is a vote of confidence in our business model. And the fact that we can now count the likes of WeWork as investors is the cherry on top. While excited about the future, I’d also like to give a shout out to Calcey Technologies, who’ve served as our trusted technology partner throughout. Their support was instrumental in helping us get to where we are today” said Christophe Garnier, Co-founder and CEO of Upflex.

Upflex is the premier provider of SaaS solutions for the hybrid workspace, making distributed work simple, seamless, secure and sustainable for companies, brokers, and flex space providers alike.

Calcey Technologies is a Gartner recognised technology consulting and software product engineering services provider based in the United States and Sri Lanka.

Hakiem Hanif
Calcey Technologies
hello@calcey.com
Upflex on working with Calcey ⬇

