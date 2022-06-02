Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,682 in the last 365 days.

Maine Climate Council Coastal and Marine Working Group

MAINE, June 9 - Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: June 9, 2022

Start Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Virtual meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

Register for this meeting here

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Cassaundra Rose, PhD

Phone: 207-530-0424

You just read:

Maine Climate Council Coastal and Marine Working Group

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.