From Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I would like to extend sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate the 104th anniversary of Independence Day and to wish you all continued unity and success.

It is delightful that during my official visit to Azerbaijan this month I had the opportunity to meet with you and discuss security, political and economic issues relevant to our both countries, and the further development of bilateral cooperation. I would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your hospitality as well as to convey my wife Diana's warmest wishes and thanks to your spouse.

Azerbaijan is an important partner of Lithuania in the Caucasus. Peace, stability and economic growth in the Caucasus are in the common interest of the countries of the region as well as Lithuania and the European Union. Strategic partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan is critically important in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine. I strongly hope that together we will fully support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom.

We see Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in the field of energy and we are therefore interested in stepping up our cooperation. We could also expand mutually beneficial contacts in transport, agriculture, information technologies, innovation, and education.

I would like to take the opportunity to kindly invite you to visit Lithuania. This visit would most certainly contribute to deepening our bilateral relationship and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

May I again offer congratulations on your national day. Please accept my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration.

Gitanas Nausėda

President of the Republic of Lithuania