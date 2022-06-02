GRMA Announces New Board Members
Adora Parker and Neshat Soofi join GMRA Governance BoardKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) announced Adora Parker from Dollar Tree/Family Dollar Stores and Neshat Soofi from JIT Experts Hive as the newest members of its diverse and talented Governance Board.
“We’re thrilled to add Adora and Neshat to the board,” said GRMA Board President Mike Finamore. “Adora’s extensive experience in compliance and quality assurance, along with Neshat’s background in just-in-time supply chain management, deepen our roots in those key business functions. We couldn’t be more excited to bring them aboard and gain from their insights and skills right away.”
Adora Parker is Dollar Tree/Family Dollar’s Director of Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance. She also facilitates the Fortune 200 company’s corporate sustainability activities across more than 15,000 retail locations. Parker has more than a decade of experience in several scientific disciplines, regulatory affairs, product safety, quality assurance, clinical research ethics, research compliance, audit review, dynamic risk management and product safety management. She has certifications in Project Management, ESG/Sustainability and Ethical Clinical Trial Conduct. Parker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biotechnology from James Madison University in Harrison, Va., and a Master of Science degree in regulatory science from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
“It’s an honor for me to represent Dollar Tree/Family Dollar Stores on the GRMA Board and work alongside such a talented team of professionals,” said Parker. “There’s no doubt that GMRA member organizations share Dollar Tree/Family Dollar’s strong commitment to compliance and sustainability, and I’m excited to put my skills and knowledge to work on the challenges we all face together.”
Neshat Soofi is founder and President of JIT Experts Hive, a consulting business to help consumer products industry companies thrive with just-in-time expertise. Her company bridges the gap between purpose-driven, fast-growing companies and independent, hands-on experts to unlock innovation and growth through knowledge and expertise. Soofi has more than 25 years of experience working with everybody from startups to Fortune 500 companies like Target, Cargill, Brandless, International Multifoods, Pillsbury and Smuckers. Her experience includes working with industries like food and beverage, supplements, CBD, pets, cosmetics and household goods. Soofi earned a Bachelor of Science degree in food science from the University of Tehran in Tehran, Iran, and a Master of Business Administration degree from City University in Seattle.
“This is such an exciting opportunity to step into a role that serves every GMRA member organization while representing my team at JIT Experts Hive,” said Soofi. “I think about all the collective knowledge and experience on the GMRA Board and staff and can’t wait to see what happens when we all put our heads together.”
About the GRMA
The Global Retail and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is a member-based non-profit organization. The members are mostly retailers, manufacturers, trade associations and certification bodies. The GRMA is dedicated to advancing global quality and safety standards, focusing on several non-food industries like dietary supplements, over-the-counter drug products and cosmetics/personal care products. To learn more, visit the GMRA website at gmralliance.org.
