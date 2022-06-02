Global Passenger Rail Transport Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the passenger rail transport market size is expected to grow from $227.21 billion in 2021 to $250.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The passenger rail transport market is then expected to grow to $357.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The passenger rail transport market consists of sales of passenger rail transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use trains to provide transport for passengers from a station where they board the train to a destination station.

Global Passenger Rail Transport Market Trends

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is becoming popular in the rail transportation industry to optimize energy usage, enhance operational management, safety and aid in cost reduction. These systems provide automatic warning, protection, operation, supervision, and control arrangement. They also aid in meeting stringent government regulations towards passenger safety. Around 60 million units of advanced driver assistance systems were produced globally.

Global Passenger Rail Transport Market Segments

The global passenger rail transport market is segmented:

By Type: Medium-Distance Passenger Transport, Long-Distance Passenger Transport, Short-Distance Passenger Transport

By Service Type: Transportation, Services Allied to Transportation (Maintenance of Railcars and Rail Tracks, Switching of Cargo, and Storage)

By Application: City, Rural

By Geography: The global passenger rail transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides passenger rail transport market overviews, passenger rail transport global market analysis and forecasts market size and passenger rail transport market growth, passenger rail transport global market share, passenger rail transport global market segmentation and geographies, passenger rail transport global market players, passenger rail transport global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: China Railway Corporation, Central Japan Railway Co, Duetsche Bahn AG, East Japan Railway Co, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA, Indian Railways, FirstGroup PLC, JSC Russian Railways, Swiss Federal Railways, and Canadian Pacific Railway.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

