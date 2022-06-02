CE meets Liaison Office’s new Director, highlights continuing close cooperation

MACAU, June 2 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) would continue to work closely with the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR – led by the new Director Mr Zheng Xincong – in order to ensure the long-term stability and prosperity of Macao.

Mr Ho made the remarks on Wednesday (1 June) when meeting the newly-appointed Mr Zheng, at the Government Headquarters.

During the meeting, the two officials agreed to maintain sound dialogue and close cooperation. There would be further effort to: ensure the implementation of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the MSAR; safeguard the overall jurisdiction of the Central Government over Macao; implement the “patriots governing Macao” principle; ensure the steady implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics; facilitate adequate economic diversification in Macao; and to enhance the welfare of the Macao public.

The Chief Executive congratulated Mr Zheng on assuming his new post. Mr Ho also thanked the Liaison Office for its long-term support regarding the development of the MSAR; and for its support of the law-based administration carried out by the MSAR Government, in particular, the anti-epidemic work. These illustrated that joint effort was devoted to serving the Macao public, and to responding to the actual needs of the community, Mr Ho added.

Macao enjoyed general stability, while maintaining an effective epidemic prevention and control effort, said Mr Ho. In order to ease the pressure and difficulties faced by the local economy as a result of the sharp decrease in visitors to Macao due to epidemic-related developments on the mainland, the MSAR Government had introduced a number of relief measures in response to the practical needs of the community. Noting the epidemic on the mainland had been gradually subsiding, and there might be gradual relaxation in exit-entry policies, Mr Ho said this might create fresh conditions for local economic recovery.

Speaking in the meeting, Director Mr Zheng said he had clearly witnessed – over the past 10 months when he had been Liaison Office Deputy Director – the support given by the Chief Executive and the MSAR Government to the Liaison Office.

The Liaison Office was committed to sharing the MSAR Government’s burden, and would work diligently toward achieving greater practical improvements for the Macao public, said Mr Zheng. The very close and sound relations between the Liaison Office and the MSAR Government had to be continued, and would be a strong factor supporting his work in the new post, stressed Mr Zheng.

The Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong; and the Director of the General Office of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Song Lihong, attended the meeting.