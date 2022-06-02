New York Tax Planner Earns Certified Tax Coach Designation
Dmytro Arshynov, EA has completed the American Institute for Certified Tax Planners’ official training program leading to the Certified Tax Coach designation.
Taxpayers who really want to beat the IRS can’t wait for their accountant to work magic with a stack of receipts on April 15”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dmytro Arshynov, EA, CTRS, CAA announced today that he is one of just 30 tax professionals who has completed the American Institute for Certified Tax Planners’ official training program leading to the Certified Tax Coach designation.
— Dmytro Arshynov
“Taxpayers who really want to beat the IRS can’t wait for their accountant to work magic with a stack of receipts on April 15,” says Arshynov. “They need a plan for taking advantage of every deduction, credit, loophole, and strategy allowed.”
“Traditional tax professionals focus on putting the right numbers in the right boxes on the right forms,” says Dominique Molina, a San Diego-based CPA and Director of the American Institute of Certified Tax Planners. “Our program is different,” she continues. “We don’t just help our clients record history. We help them write it, with a complete menu of advanced tax-planning concepts and strategies.”
The Certified Tax Coach program focuses on court-tested, IRS-approved strategies for minimizing Alternative Minimum Tax, maximizing deductions from real estate and passive activities, maximizing retirement savings, and similar powerful strategies. As taxes rise to cover increased government spending, this sort of proactive planning will become even more important in the future.
To earn the designation, Dmytro completed an intense three-day training program. He has also agreed to abide by the AICTP Code of Ethics and complete 24 hours of tax-planning continuing education each year.
More information is available online at https://www.dmafm.com/
Dmytro Arshynov
DMA Financial Management LLC
+1 212-960-8829
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other