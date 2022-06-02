PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

May 30, 2022 'Huwag nating sayangin ang mga sakripisyong ipinundar natin,' emphasizes Bong Go as he commends continuous vax drive nationwide Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Senator Christopher "Bong" Go once again urged eligible yet unvaccinated Filipinos to trust the vaccine to better protect themselves and their respective communities against COVID-19. On Thursday, May 26, in a video message during the Resbakuna Ceremonial Vaccination for second booster dose at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, Go reassured that the government continues to spare no effort to ensure that every Filipino is protected from COVID-19 while mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the country's economy. "I would like to congratulate (National Task Force for COVID-19 Chief Implementer) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., (Presidential Adviser on COVID-19 Response) Sec. Vince Dizon, (Health) Sec. Francisco Duque, and all of our partners for being able to vaccinate more than 69 million individuals as a way to stay ahead of the game against the COVID-19 pandemic," Go remarked. "Although this administration is nearing its close, I am glad that we are still continuing our effort to vaccinate more of our population and inoculate booster doses to our priority groups," he continued. The said event was organized by the Department of Health together with its regional offices and SM Supermalls. It is part of the Duterte Administration's strengthened efforts to inoculate more Filipinos until the very last day of the President's term. Though it is not mandatory, the senator underscored that vaccines remain as one of the most effective ways to curb the spread of the virus among communities. Go then thanked those who trusted and supported the government's pandemic efforts and participated in the national inoculation drive. He likewise appealed to those who have completed their vaccine doses to get their booster shots as well. "Nananawagan po ako sa mga hindi pa bakunado na magpabakuna na dahil maiiwasan natin ang malubhang sakit o maging kamatayan dahil sa COVID-19," reiterated Go. "Magpa-booster shot na rin ang mga nakakumpleto na ng bakuna at ang mga qualified para sa second booster shot para masiguro ang patuloy na proteksyon laban sa COVID-19," he added. Go then reminded everyone to remain disciplined and vigilant as the fight against COVID-19 continues. "Paalala ko rin po na habang lumuluwag ang mga patakaran dahil sa ating patuloy na pakikipagbayanihan at mga epektibong hakbang na ating ginagawa laban sa pandemya, umaapela ako sa lahat na huwag magpakakumpyansa. Delikado pa rin ang panahon habang nandiyan pa ang banta ng COVID-19," Go pointed out. "Huwag nating isawalang-bahala ang mga sakripisyong ipinundar natin nitong nakaraang taon para marating ang puntong ito," he stressed. In the end, Go expressed his gratitude to all health and non-health workers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against the global health crisis. "Of course, these accomplishments would not have been possible without the help and participation of local government units, frontliners, other organizations and the general public," he remarked. "I once again call on all involved parties to join forces to reach our goal towards a vaccinated and healthier Philippines as we win our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the senator concluded. As of May 26, the government has already administered a total of 150.1 million vaccines. Around 69.2 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated and 66.6 million have received their first dose while 14.2 million have obtained their booster shot. Apart from immunocompromised individuals aged 18 years old and above, the senior citizens and frontline health workers may also now avail of a second booster shot, particularly mRNA vaccines. "Kung mahal po natin ang mga frontliners, magpabakuna na po tayo. Hindi nababayaran ang sakripisyo ng ating mga frontliners. Kaya naman po protektahan natin ang ating sarili bilang pagpapakita ng pagmamalasakit po sa kanila," he also said earlier.