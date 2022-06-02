Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,438 in the last 365 days.

Dela Rosa: Statement of support

PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release
May 30, 2022

STATEMENT OF SUPPORT

Mr. Chairman, I would like to congratulate and manifest my full support to the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of the 17 General/Flag Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines led by Vice Admiral Anthony Reyes, the Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

With all these documents on their personal background submitted to us coupled by their long experience in military service, I can confidently say that they are diligently performing not only combat functions for the maintenance of peace and order but are also involved in projects and programs directed towards community relations as a way of improving the quality of life in the grassroot areas.

Ako ay isang buhay na saksi sa kanilang dinanas sa combat at sa komunidad kung saan saan sila na-assign and I can personally empathize with all of them. At dahil dito, masasabi ko na tunay or "genuine" and kanilang katapatan ng paglilingkod sa ating Inang Bayan. Again, congratulations to the appointed generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Thank you Mr. Chair.

You just read:

Dela Rosa: Statement of support

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.