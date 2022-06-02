Dela Rosa: Proposed co-sponsorship: TOWNS 2019

PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

May 30, 2022 PROPOSED CO-SPONSORSHIP: TOWNS 2019 A quick Google search of the word 'nation-building' yields the following definition: it is the creation or development of a nation, whose goal is to unify the people of the country so that it remains politically stable. Mr. President, I deem it my profound honor to recognize not one, or two, or three, but twelve women who, with their unique advocacies, have made an outstanding contribution to nation-building. To The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service Awardees for 2019: Xyza Dela Cruz Bacani for the Humanities, Carmina F. Bayombong for Entrepreneurship, Clarissa Isabelle L. Delgado for Education, Maria Regina Justina Estuar for Science and Technology, Karla Patricia Guiterrez for the Performing Arts, Samira Gutoc for Peace Advocacy, Dr. Gay Jane P. Perez for Science and Technology, Atty. Patricia Ann Prodigalidad for Law, Stephanie L. Sy for Technology Entrepreneurship, Rohaniza Sumndad-Usman for Education, Chiara Zambrano for Journalism, and Dr. Geraldine Zamora for Health and Medicine: thank you for all that you have done for the Philippines, and for the much-needed inspiration during these challenging times. These women are living, breathing proof that there is certainly more than one way to serve our nation. Kung isa kang teacher, maging magaling na teacher para sa bayan. Kung ikaw ay doktor, manggamot at magbigay-lunas ka para sa bayan. Kung mahilig kang kumanta, maaari mo ring ialay ang iyong mga awitin para sa ikauunlad nating lahat bilang mga Pilipino. Along the way, we may encounter difficulties, but like these women, we shall always gather our strength from the promise of our greatest gift, of knowing that the reward of nation-building is precisely a nation - beloved, steadfast, and enduring. Thank you, Mr. President.