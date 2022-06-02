Architectural Engineering Services – A Pledge to Building Design & Construction
Architectural engineering services provide limitless opportunities to explore a space's potential & create structures to improve aesthetic & social well-being.
For optimal construction planning & installation, we ensure realistic building model creation. Our architectural engineering services are executed through space planning, design & contract management”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architecture provides limitless opportunities to explore a space's potential for building development. Architectural engineers are at the forefront of addressing various concerns, from the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to the creation of resilient buildings. Key architectural and engineering services include research and suggestion reports, planning, design, and preparation, amongst other things. Tejjy Inc. architectural design build firm in USA delivers AEC stakeholders the right knowledge and skills to efficiently design, construct, manage, and maintain your building facility.
A Brief about Architectural Engineering, Design & Drafting:
Tejjy delivers a wide range of architectural engineering design and drafting services, including interior design, master planning, 3D modeling, work drawings, BOQ, tender drawings and papers, and green building design documentation. Architectural engineering, also known as building engineering or architecture engineering, is a multi-disciplinary engineering discipline. It deals with the technological aspects and multi-disciplinary approach to building planning, design, construction, and operation. Several aspects of the construction are included like analysis and integrated design of environmental systems including energy conservation, HVAC, plumbing, lighting, fire protection, acoustics, vertical and horizontal transportation, electrical power systems, etc.
Architects and engineers create buildings using the most up-to-date scientific knowledge and technologies. As a result of significant technological advancements, architectural engineering evolved as a relatively new licensed profession in the twentieth century. Architectural engineers are at the vanguard of two enormous historical opportunities that the world is currently experiencing: the rapid advancement of computer technology and the simultaneous revolution resulting from the desire to construct a sustainable planet. Architectural engineering comprises the art and science of engineering and construction as applied to buildings, as opposed to architecture as design art.
Function of Architectural Engineering Firm – A Process-Based Approach:
For several design build projects, general contractors, architects and engineers across the world are working on diverse healthcare, retail, commercial, and residential building design & drafting work. Tejjy Inc. commercial architecture firm in USA provides design drawings conforming to client specific drafting standards as they have a thorough understanding of the global codes. These services are enhanced by in-house BIM capabilities through greater design collaboration, estimation, and visualization support.
• Tender drawings, BOQ
• Architecture design support
• Master planning
• Concept & detail design
• Interior detail drawings
• Landscape Drawings
A senior architectural engineer of Tejjy Inc. added – “We do it all, from difficult design to time-consuming drawing work, and our clients benefit from our engineering maturity, domain understanding, and process-based approach.”
Architecture Design Support:
Architecture offers limitless opportunities to explore a space's potential and create structures that can improve the aesthetic and social well-being of individuals and communities. Tejjy Inc. provides unique construction blueprints and building designs.
Sukh Singh stated – “For optimal construction planning and installation, we ensure that realistic building models are created. We've completed a huge number of projects and have a long list of happy clients. Our architectural engineering services are typically carried out on behalf of clients through space planning and design, as well as contract management.”
Drywall Detailing:
Through years of experience in detailing drywall systems, Tejjy Inc. has developed smart solutions to reduce the time it takes to draw the complicated drywall details required in large projects. The architectural BIM Company specializes in drywall for hospitals, where the design complexity is highest and can detail out anchors, cut-outs, studs, struts, and other details rapidly and accurately utilizing self-developed dynamic blocks and component libraries. Tejjy’s draftsmen, with the assistance of engineers, highlight clashes and coordination concerns to the client, avoiding constructability issues on site. They also provide solutions adapted to the project's needs, resulting in increased productivity.
Architectural & Engineering Services Provided by Tejjy Inc.:
Tejjy provides a wide array of Architectural Engineering Services in Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Baltimore, and other areas in USA:
• 2D & 3D Floor Plan Design - In construction, a 2D floor plan aids architects, engineers, contractors and buyers to better grasp the design with a 3D floor layout.
• Renovation & Remodeling - 3D BIM modeling services for residential and commercial structures help renovation and remodeling projects.
• Home Addition & Renovation - Professional home addition and renovation services for architects and engineers bring value to home addition services.
• Historic Building Restoration - Restoring historic structures to their former beauty and bringing them up to modern standards can help to preserve history.
• Scan to BIM Services - Scan to BIM services are accurate methods for producing as-built BIM models and as built drawings from existing structures.
• Shop Drawings - BIM engineers develop shop drawings to translate design intent into information that fabricators need to build, construct, assemble, and install the product.
• Construction Documents – Tejjy architectural BIM engineers create detailed and accurate CD sets for architectural services and communicate design intent. The BIM engineers of the company provide high-quality as-built architectural drawings and as-built BIM models for commercial, real estate, and residential projects.
• Restaurant Design: Tejjy has a team of talented restaurant designers who produce stunning designs for high-end restaurants, food outlets, dining rooms, and fast-food restaurants.
• Kitchen Remodeling: Using architectural BIM modeling and cutting-edge kitchen remodeling technologies, BIM engineers of Tejjy Inc. create the kitchen of your desire while staying within your budget.
• Bathroom Remodeling: Architecture engineers renovate and remodel bathrooms with new fixtures, resulting in a luxury area to enjoy for years. Check out more details on bathroom remodeling services.
• Basement Pinning: The ceiling heights of the basements are raised by architectural consultants to make the space more habitable and improve the property's square footage.
Tejjy’s Philosophy of Work:
Tejjy Inc. thinks that well-designed environments contribute to people's and communities' well-being. To help clients see their visions, competent architects, engineers, surveyors, contractors, and BIM modelers develop architectural design drawings and BIM 3D models. Being one of the greatest design-build firms in the United States, Tejjy Inc.'s priority is to deliver accurate and clash-free building drawings for ensuring a smooth construction process. Throughout 16 years in the industry, Tejjy has maintained an integrity-based reputation by treating clients honestly and professionally accomplishing a range of tasks.
Tejjy Inc. - the best choice for architectural and engineering services:
Being one of the leading commercial architecture firms in the United States, Tejjy Inc. uses cutting-edge design and technology. Tejjy Inc.'s architects and building designers have 16+ years of experience in creating architectural projects and custom-designed solutions for AEC clients. The engineers and architects adhere to the Building Code of the United States, American Standards, and the regulations of the local government. To know more, contact Tejjy Inc., one of the most proficient architectural engineering service providers in USA, at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.
