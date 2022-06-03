Submit Release
Dragon Horse expands, opening a Los Angeles (Santa Monica), California Office

On June 3rd, Dragon Horse Agency officially opens a new office in the iconic 100 Wilshire Building in Santa Monica, CA, sitting on the Pacific Ocean's bluffs.

L.A.'s diversity of culture and industry offers our global clients the best in talent, product, and services while bolstering Dragon Horse's unwavering commitment to excellence.”
— Dragon Horse Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Blake Renda

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 3rd, Dragon Horse Agency officially opens a new office in the iconic 100 Wilshire Building in Santa Monica, CA, sitting on the Pacific Ocean's bluffs. Dragon Horse's new office location places the firm at the epicenter of everything creative, marketing, and media-related, and minutes from "Silicon Beach" with Microsoft, Meta, Google, Activision, E.A., SNAP, and close to music, movie, and tv production companies in Culver City and Hollywood.

100 Wilshire Building is iconic for many reasons. Bandleader Lawrence Welk, well known as a television mainstay in the 70s, was also a serious real estate developer. He put his mark on the built environment of Santa Monica with his 1970s construction of Lawrence Welk Plaza. Within that plaza, Architectural firm Daniel, Mann, Johnson, and Mendenhall created a streamlined twenty-one-story tower with smooth, white metal cladding punctuated by simple horizontal bands of windows. The General Telephone building, named so because the telephone company occupied most of the property, was completed in 1971 and remains a landmark of Late Modern design.

"As a native Los Angeleno, it is with great pride to be opening Dragon Horse's west coast office in the city where I was born, grew up, and graduated from the University of Southern California. Reinvesting back in this community, which gave me so much growing up, is rewarding," said Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Blake Renda.
Mr. Renda continued, "L.A.'s diversity of culture and industry, talent-rich environment, and top universities will allow Dragon Horse to expand and enhance our platform, offering our global clients the best in talent, product, and services while bolstering Dragon Horse's unwavering commitment to excellence."

The Director of "Dragon" Business Development, Robert Kenney, is responsible for spearheading the Dragon Horse Los Angeles/West Coast office. Robert, an industry veteran, brings 20 plus years of professional success to Dragon Horse L.A.

About Dragon Horse
Founded in 2015, Dragon Horse is a multi-award-winning, full-service business marketing agency built around a culture of exceptional excellence and led by experienced creative architects and business strategists with one common goal… our client's ultimate success.


Dragon Horse Agency
100 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 700
Santa Monica, CA 90401
310-917-1009
Info@dragonhorseagency.com
www.dragonhorseagency.com
Integrity, Excellence, Experience, Execution

Santa Monica, CA // Naples, FL

Julie Koester
Dragon Horse Agency
+1 305-306-3992
jwk@dragonhorseagency.com

