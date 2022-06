Copy of Marvel Mystery Comics #9 (July 1940) sells for $40,000 in Bruneau & Co.'s Spring Comic, Toy & Sports auction

Collection of Playboy magazines, beginning with Vol. 1 issue 2 (Jan. 1954) and running through Vol 8 issue 8 (Aug. 1961), in conditions ranging from CGC 4.0 to 7.0 ($6,000). Copy of Timely Comics Marvel Mystery Comics #9 (July 1940), a true rarity ranked #33 on Overstreet’s Top 100 Golden Age Comics list, graded CGC 4.0 ($40,000). Copy of Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #1 (Nov. 1961), graded CGC 2.0, featuring the origin and first appearance of the Fantastic Four and Mole Man ($18,750). Copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #1 (March 1963), graded CGC 1.8, the first appearance of J. Jonah Jameson and Chameleon ($10,938). Copy of Marvel Comics X-Men #1 (Sept. 1963), featuring the origin and first appearance of the X-Men and Magneto, graded CGC 5.0, with slight restoration ($10,625).

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A copy of Timely Comics Marvel Mystery Comics #9 from July 1940 sold for $40,000, and three other vintage comic books topped the $10,000 mark at a Spring Comic, Toy & Sports Auction held May 21st by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and live in the Cranston gallery. A 1970s/’80s Wayland Flowers “Madame” puppet also cracked the top ten.The copy of Timely Comics Marvel Mystery Comics #9 was the auction’s expected top lot, as it was #33 on Overstreet’s Top 100 Golden Age Comics list. The book featured the second Sub-Mariner cover, with an iconic Human Torch vs. Sub-Mariner battle, plus great artwork by Bill Everett and Alex Schomburg. It had a mid-level grade of CGC 4.0.A copy of Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #1 (Nov. 1961), graded CGC 2.0, featuring the origin and first appearance of the Fantastic Four and Mole Man, finished at $18,750. “While it may not have been the most expensive comic in the auction,” the Fantastic Four #1 was a great result and new record for the grade,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture. “I’m sure its value will only continue to rise over time.”Mr. Landry added, “Overall, it was a great sale with strong results throughout. Comics, as always, proved to be the strongest category of the day.”A copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #1 (March 1963), graded CGC 1.8, with the first appearance of J. Jonah Jameson and Chameleon, the first Fantastic Four crossover, plus a retelling of the origin of Spider-Man, brought $10,938. Also, a copy of Marvel Comics X-Men #1 (Sept. 1963), featuring the origin and first appearance of the X-Men and Magneto, graded CGC 5.0, with a slight restoration, changed hands for $10,625.The “Madame” puppet was made popular by Wayland Flowers (American, 1939-1988) in his comedy act and on the hit 1980s TV show Madame’s Place. It featured a hand-painted composite head with articulated mouth and an elaborate bedazzled gown with rhinestone earrings and necklace. It was recently featured on an episode of PBS' Antiques Roadshow and was accompanied by a VHS of Mr. Flowers using the puppet. It gaveled for $7,812.“Unfortunately, I was out of the gallery the day of the auction,” said Kevin Bruneau, the president of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and an auctioneer. “I was with Joel Bohy (Bruneau & Co.’s director of the recently created Department of Arms & Militaria), working a local appraisal event to benefit senior citizens. However, looking over the auction results, I know it was a great day for the Pop Culture department and the gallery as a whole. I look forward to the next one.”Following are additional highlights from the auction, which contained 430 lots, curated from across the country. Internet bidding was facilitated by the platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, plus the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. All prices quoted in this report are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.A copy of volume 1 #1 of Playboy magazine (December 1953), featuring the iconic color nude photo of Marilyn Monroe as the “Sweetheart of the Month”, published by HMH Publishing Company, graded CGC 6.5, went for $6,250. Also, a collection of Playboy magazines, beginning with Vol. 1 issue 2 (Jan. 1954) and running through Vol 8 issue 8 (Aug. 1961), in conditions ranging from approximately CGC 4.0 to 7.0, rang up $6,000.A 1978 Canadian Kenner Star Wars 20B back Boba Fett action figure, part of an original owner collection featured throughout the auction, graded CAS 75, hammered for $4,625.Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at 401-533-9980.To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the firm’s calendar of upcoming events, please visit www.bruneauandco.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #