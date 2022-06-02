The Podcases, Shawn and Chris Will Be Performing Unique No-Holds Barred Podcast Live
This awesome duo will perform their one-of-a-kind, no-holds-barred podcast LIVE at The Soul Picnic NC 2022
We are excited to be apart of The Soul Picnic NC 2022”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Podcases podcast is a one-of-a-kind weekly podcast with no limits barred. This ultimate no-subject program is jam-packed with interesting talks about every current issue, from politics to enthusiasm.
The weekly, entertaining, and interactive podcast, hosted by the captivating pair of Shawn Carter and Christopher Young, strives to take listeners on a personal trip into the most intriguing, enthralling, and thought-provoking themes. The Podcases provide a one-of-a-kind sort of ignor-tainment! If anyone has an idea, Podcases will debate it!
The Podcases Podcast was created to provide an alternative to the regular, everyday podcast. "We felt our phone chats, which are generally about anything and everything, were interesting and decided we could create a podcast in the same way we talk on the phone." "Our program is just that—a live dialogue between two friends," Shawn Carter remarked.
This awesome duo will perform their one-of-a-kind, no-holds-barred podcast LIVE at The Soul Picnic NC 2022, presented by Dynasty5. This will be Shawn and Chris's first live show for their podcast's fourth season.
On June 4, 2022, the event will take place at Seven Springs Farms & Vineyard. It is regarded as North Carolina's best outdoor day party. Two stages of entertainment, food trucks, goods sellers, wine, collector brew beer, excellent people, and an unrivaled vibe.
Shawn and Chris are devoted with making people laugh and smile, which is no surprise given their motto "The Originators of Opinionated Facts." People realize the intimate nature of podcasting, the bonds people establish with their listeners, and the connection they have with the general public.
Shawn indicated that, owing to the participatory, opinionated character of their site, the Podcases Live podcast is most suited for those aged 25 to 50, as their audience is diverse across several demographics.
Podcases is the finest off-topic podcast. Their Live podcast will be jam-packed with lively debates on every topical topic. They'll do what they do best: speak about anything from sports to politics, relationship advice, and mental health concerns, whatever the human mind can conceive of, and make the audience laugh, smile, have a good time, and even learn a few life lessons.
For more details about the live podcast, kindly visit their website at https://www.thepodcases.com/
