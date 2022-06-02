The Podcases, Shawn and Chris Will Be Performing Unique No-Holds Barred Podcast Live

About

The Podcases are a LIVE Weekly no-holds barred weekly Podcast Hosted By Shawn Carter & Christopher Young. The Originators Of Opinionated Facts. The Podcases Podcast was started as a way to offer an alternative to the typical, run-of-the-mill podcast. Shawn and Chris thought their phone conversations, which are usually about any and everything, was entertaining and thought they should develop a podcast similar to how they converse over the phone. The show is that—a conversation between two friends broadcasted live''