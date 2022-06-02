Submit Release
Fish license-free in Florida two weekends in June

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites residents and visitors to go fishing in Florida during two license-free weekends: June 4-5 for saltwater and June 11-12 for freshwater.

License-free fishing days provide a fun opportunity for new anglers to try fishing for the first time or experienced anglers to introduce a friend or family member to a new hobby. The fishing license requirements are waived for all recreational anglers during these dates but all other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply. 

The saltwater waiver applies to any recreational activity requiring a saltwater fishing license (e.g., crabbing, lobstering, scalloping, etc.), whether fishing from shore or a boat.  A snook or spiny lobster permit also are not required on these days, however, always make sure to check recreational regulations. Plan your trip with information about places to fish.

Looking for a freshwater fishing spot? Some of Florida’s freshwater lakes have special largemouth bass swimming in them, worth big prizes! Join our TrophyCatch program’s 10th season and learn more about the 10-Tag Celebration on TrophyCatch.com.

For more information on fishing in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing. Fish all year by getting your Florida fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

