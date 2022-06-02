June 1, 2022

Ogunquit, MAINE — During a pride flag raising ceremony hosted by the Ogunquit Chamber of Commerce, Governor Janet Mills today signed a proclamation declaring the month of June as Pride Month in the State of Maine.

Since taking office, Governor Mills has signed into law legislation that:

bans the harmful and discredited practice of “conversion therapy” on minors;

prohibits public and private insurers from excluding coverage for trans health;

prohibits the use of the gay or trans "panic" defense as an excuse for violence;

restores state veterans benefits to those who had been discharged from the military due solely to their sexual orientation or gender identity; and

clarifies and strengthens our nondiscrimination and domestic partnership laws.

Her Administration has also simplified the process for an adult to request a new birth certificate that properly reflects their appropriate gender marker without a court order or signature from a medical provider.

As Attorney General, the Governor also testified in support of Maine’s historic marriage equality bill and joined other Attorneys General across the country in Federal lawsuits aimed at stopping discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in the Armed Forces and elsewhere. As a lawmaker, she also backed Maine’s landmark law to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Throughout my career, I have been proud to support policies that promote the dignity and equality of all people, and I am so proud of all the progress we have made together during my time as Governor to support LGBTQ+ Maine people,” said Governor Mills. “I pledge, so long as I am Governor, Maine will remain a safe and welcoming place to live for LGBTQ people. The road has been long and there are miles ahead in the fight for full equality, but I am proud to walk hand in hand with you.” "As more states pass laws restricting LGBTQ rights, Pride ceremonies signify how Maine remains a welcoming community. Mainers believe in equality for all people. Mainers stand up for LGBTQ+ rights," said Speaker Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford. "When we raise this flag in a community like Ogunquit, a community where people from all walks of life, from all over the country and the world come to visit, we don’t know what home is like for them. We don’t know if they are comfortable being out where they live. We don’t know if they are safe where they are from. But here in Maine, we welcome them with open arms."

Read the Governor’s proclamation.