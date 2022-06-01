Submit Release
Mandatory livestock premises ID supports emergency response

CANADA, June 1 - Premises identification is a national program and an integral part of Canada’s livestock traceability system. Registration is mandatory in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

The regulation was developed based on models adopted in other provinces, as well as input received from approximately 850 B.C. ranchers and livestock producers, local governments and industry associations in response to stakeholder meetings and an intentions paper released in 2019.

The premises ID program is part of a three-pillar national traceability system that also includes animal identification and movement reporting.

Types of premises registered with the program range from small-scale or hobby farms with a few animals to large co-mingling sites such as feedlots, auction yards and abattoirs.

Livestock that should be registered under the premises ID program:

  • alpaca
  • honeybees
  • bison
  • cattle
  • chickens
  • chinchilla
  • donkeys
  • doves
  • ducks
  • emu
  • farmed deer
  • fowl
  • geese
  • goats
  • horses
  • llamas
  • ostrich
  • pheasants
  • pigeons
  • quail
  • rabbits
  • sheep
  • swine
  • turkeys
  • vicuna
  • water buffalo
  • wild boar
  • yak

