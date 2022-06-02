Submit Release
Election Integrity Project VotifyNow Gaining Traction

New Election Integrity App VotifyNow is already gaining major traction after recent launch

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's only been about six weeks since the official launch of VotifyNow kicked off but already the app is gaining major traction right out of the gate.

The Founder, Johnny Vieira of V.B.V set out to build what he thought might be a tool that could help people communicate better with one another in the middle of election seasons. With many people having questions about both voter integrity and voter access surrounding the 2020 election, Johnny set out to equip voters with a tool and the analytics they needed to share information and get answers in real time “as opposed to months or years after the fact.

VotifyNow is a tool that will notify party members and volunteers of any election/voter irregularities in their communities based on real-time information being entered in by the users. The app can also help users check for and report any mail-in ballots issues they are experiencing through an array of Election Integrity tools to help detect and report any suspicious activity.

Users can upload a brief description and image or video of what they observe onto the app where it can be analyzed for patterns of suspicious activity to be investigated further by community volunteers. This information is then also sent back out to all the users in the area so everybody can see these issues.

VotifyNow can also help users monitor polling stations, again checking for and reporting any irregularities they observe through the app. Lastly, VotifyNow will continue to roll out expanded features as per their user’s feedback that they collect.

Vieira created VotifyNow, an app that helps users of all political persuasions to verify voting information in their local, state, and national elections. In developing the app, Vieira realized it should allow users to “see something, say something,” he said. “I thought this was a great way to get … boots-on-the-ground in real time. I thought maybe that would cut down on the time it takes for … cheating or nefarious activities to be spotted.”

After 2020 and hearing about election integrity, I started to think about trying to help solve that issue,” he said.
The beauty of the app is that it’s nonpartisan and not affiliated with any government agencies”

Vieira Business Ventures is proud to finally see the launch of VotifyNow and hoping to share VotifyNow’s vision with everyone on both sides of the aisle.

VotifyNow for A Better Tomorrow.
Available everywhere for both iPhone and Android users / voters.

