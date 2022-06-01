Knotty Knickers Donates 50,000 Pairs of Underwear to Ontario Charities
The subscription service has, to date, donated over 50,000 pairs of women’s underwear to shelters in Ontario, Canada.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American underwear subscription service, Knotty Knickers, reached a new milestone in its giving campaign, donating 50,000 pairs of women’s underwear throughout the Canadian providence of Ontario.
According to the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario, no less than 235,000 Canadians experience homelessness annually. Of those, 27% are women who require unique resources to meet their needs. Another 450,000+ Canadians experience housing instability that results in living with others.
Often overlooked, undergarments are a much-needed clothing item, and Knotty Knickers continues to donate to homeless shelters, women’s charities, and women’s shelters throughout Canada and the United States. Knotty Knickers continues to support charitable initiatives with both undergarment and monetary donations.
Knotty Knickers is a leading underwear and lingerie brand providing affordable, inclusive underwear in a myriad of sizes and styles. The company celebrates all women and has revolutionized the underwear industry with its unaltered imagery in its marketing campaigns. The company has established giving initiatives throughout North America.
“We continue to look for ways to meet the unique needs of women in underserved populations,” says a representative of the company. “We believe every woman deserves access to resources necessary to serve their basic needs. Our underwear donations go beyond being pretty; they speak to supporting, empowering, and providing dignity to women in our community.”
Since the company was founded in 2017, Knotty Knickers has continued to embrace the unique beauty of every woman and change the accessibility of quality, stylish women’s underwear and lingerie. The company began as a two-person operation and has grown to satisfy orders throughout North America with plans on further expansion.
Knotty Knickers currently provides the least expensive underwear and lingerie of its kind through its online store. They pride themselves on providing high-quality, stylish and affordable unwhich accentuates the beauty of all women in inclusive ways.
