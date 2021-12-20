KNOTTY KNICKERS PLEDGES 30,000 PAIRS OF BRAND-NEW UNDERWEAR TO SHELTERS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

Knotty Knickers is continuing its annual donation of 30k pairs of brand-new underwear to shelters to meet the prevalent and overlooked need for undergarments.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knotty Knickers , the popular underwear subscription service, will be answering the need for undergarment donations this holiday season by donating 30,000 pairs of brand new underwear to shelters in New York City. The need for new underclothes often goes unmet, even during the holidays when donations to shelters increase. Along with their substantial donation, Knotty Knickers is raising awareness about the need for undergarment donations.As a top subscription box company, Knotty Knickers has built its reputation on affordable and inclusive underwear in diverse sizes and styles to accentuate the beauty of every woman. Revolutionizing the underwear industry, the company creates inclusive marketing campaigns that embrace women of every color and shape. The company began as an answer to the call for affordable underwear, and it continues to seek out needs it can meet through its services.In 2019, the company initiated its Get-a-Pair, Give-a-Pair initiative and donated 2,500 pairs of underwear by matching every purchase and subscription renewal from clients with an underwear donation in their name.“When we recognized there was a unique need we were perfectly suited to meet,” says a representative of the company, “we knew we’d been called to action. Every woman deserves their basic needs met, and we believe in doing so in ways that accentuate their unique beauty. Our Get-a-Pair, Give-a-Pair holiday drive is a push to serve women across the country.”The underwear donation initiative began December 1 and runs through December 24, 2021. Knotty Knickers continues to grow in the undergarment industry and challenge the status quo by celebrating beautiful women in inclusive ways. They embrace women of every race, shape and size by promoting beautiful and affordable underwear.Knotty Knickers currently provides the least expensive underwear of its kind through online and subscription box services. They pride themselves on providing high-quality, stylish and affordable underwear which accentuates the beauty of all women in inclusive ways.###