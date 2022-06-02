Agile Soft Systems Opens Office in Nagpur, India
Silicon Valley based Agile Soft Systems opens a new office in Nagpur, India. This is the expanding company's fourth location and third office in India.
This has been an interesting and arduous journey made possible by our team’s hard work and dedication to deliver world-class service to our clients.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Soft Systems, Inc., a professional IT Services company based in Silicon Valley, announces the opening of an office in Nagpur, India. Agile Soft Systems has earned a reputation as an end-to-end IT Services and development firm that excels in today’s fast-paced technology marketplace.
— Dharm Singh, CEO at Agile Soft Systems
This is Agile Soft System’s third location in India, now operational at Office Unit No. 3, 2nd Floor, Maxx Pride Beltarodi Road, Manish Nagar, Nagpur, MH 440037. Its other offices in India are in Pune and Mohali.
“The central India location of our Nagpur office fortifies our presence throughout the country,” adds CEO Dharm Singh.
