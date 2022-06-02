Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,478 in the last 365 days.

Agile Soft Systems Opens Office in Nagpur, India

The Agile Soft Systems Nagpur team at work.

Agile Soft Systems, Nagpur

Silicon Valley based Agile Soft Systems opens a new office in Nagpur, India. This is the expanding company's fourth location and third office in India.

This has been an interesting and arduous journey made possible by our team’s hard work and dedication to deliver world-class service to our clients.”
— Dharm Singh, CEO at Agile Soft Systems
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Soft Systems, Inc., a professional IT Services company based in Silicon Valley, announces the opening of an office in Nagpur, India. Agile Soft Systems has earned a reputation as an end-to-end IT Services and development firm that excels in today’s fast-paced technology marketplace.

This is Agile Soft System’s third location in India, now operational at Office Unit No. 3, 2nd Floor, Maxx Pride Beltarodi Road, Manish Nagar, Nagpur, MH 440037. Its other offices in India are in Pune and Mohali.

“The central India location of our Nagpur office fortifies our presence throughout the country,” adds CEO Dharm Singh.

Agile Soft Systems, Inc.
socialmedia@agsft.com
MK
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter

You just read:

Agile Soft Systems Opens Office in Nagpur, India

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.